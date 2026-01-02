Winter Joint Pain and Muscle Stiffness: Know Causes and Simple Home Remedies

Cold is intensifying day by day, while appearing pleasant, also starts to become troublesome for our bodies. Especially during the cold days, waking up in the morning with stiff joints, pain when placing feet on the ground, and the 'cracking' sound from the joints during movement, increases the worries of many. The cold causes our blood vessels to constrict and reduces the flexibility of the muscles, which exacerbates joint pain.

Cold weather can stiffen the body, leading to morning stiffness in hands and feet, joint cracking, and the return of old injuries. This is due to slowed blood circulation and muscle stiffening, which increases pain. A traditional and safe home remedy, more beneficial than painkillers, is applying a hot compress using a salt bag. This helps reduce bone and muscle pain, swelling, and provides relief from joint pain and muscle stiffness, common during winter.

For this remedy, you'll need a bowl of coarse or rock salt and a cotton cloth. Heat the salt in a pan, then transfer it to the center of the cloth. Tie the cloth tightly to form a poultice. Test the poultice on your hand to ensure it's not too hot before applying it to the affected area. The salt retains heat, allowing the compress to remain effective longer.

Benefits of applying a salt poultice...

1. Reduces muscle stiffness: Muscles contract due to cold. The heat from the salt penetrates deep into the muscles, providing flexibility and relieving stiffness.

2. Improves blood circulation: Applying a hot salt compress to the painful area dilates the blood vessels in that area. This improves blood flow and helps reduce pain.

3. Stops cracking sound in joints: If the joints become dry due to cold, a cracking sound is heard. Regular application of the poultice maintains warmth in the joints and facilitates movement.

4. Reduces swelling: If there is swelling in the joints or feet, the salt helps absorb excess moisture from the body, which reduces swelling.

5. Natural painkiller: The properties of salt and its heat soothe the nervous system. This provides immediate relief from severe back pain, lower back pain, and neck pain.

6. Improves sleep: Applying the poultice before going to bed at night relaxes the body and promotes peaceful sleep.

Take care of these things...

1. Apply the compress 1 to 2 times a day.

2. Applying heat for 10 to 15 minutes each time is sufficient.

3. Do not apply heat to the same spot for too long.

4. Avoid applying heat to wounds or broken skin.

5. After applying heat, do not immediately go into cold air or take a cold shower.