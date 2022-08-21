With Ganesh Chaturthi round the corner, spike in Covid cases worries Goa govt

Panaji, Aug 21 While the Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner and preparations are on in full swing for one of the biggest festivals in Goa with scores of people thronging the markets, the state health department has raised an alarm over the spike in Covid cases, reporting over 100 fresh infections each passing day.

On Saturday, 172 new cases were reported, while the active caseload stood at 932, which is a matter of concern, according to doctors.

Ganesh Chaturthi, locally called 'Chavath', will start on August 31 and will be celebrated at houses and Sarvajanik (Community) Mandals across Goa.

Given the fact that people gather in large numbers during Ganesh Chaturthi, health officials have appealed to the people to adhere to all the Covid appropriate behaviours, something which are not being followed by the residents of the coastal state, many of whom have not taken the precautionary dose.

The doctors in the state are also not happy, as people have forgotten that they need to wear masks to keep Covid at bay.

According to epidemiologist Prashant Suryvanshi, people are not taking the Covid situation seriously.

"People have forgotten the Covid appropriate behaviours. They are not wearing masks. Though the situation is still under control, we have to be more cautious and bring the number of cases to zero. The pandemic has not ended yet," he said.

Immunisation officer in the health department, Rajendra Borkar, said, "While the situation is still under control, we are not happy with what is happening as Covid appropriate behaviour is not adhered to. People are not coming forward for vaccination," Borkar said.

He said that Goa was among the three states which reported 100 per cent vaccination for the first and second doses.

"But now people are hesitating to take the precautionary dose. We may land in trouble if the number of people taking the precautionary dose doesn't increase," he said.

"The targeted population in the 18 to 59 age group is around 9 lakh, but only 48,463 have taken the precautionary dose," he said.

