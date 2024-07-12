Woman with heart ailment dies in Jaipur

Jaipur, July 12 Just four days before her birthday on July 15, a 32-year-old woman with a heart ailment died at a private hospital in Jaipur.

The deceased identified as Bhavna Meena was a lecturer in a Law College.

On Thursday after returning from college, Bhavna felt uneasy and her neighbours rushed her to the hospital where she died during treatment.

Bhavna's husband Lokesh Meena was out of town for plantation work and only her daughter was present with her when she felt uneasy.

DSP Rajesh Taylor said that doctors suspect that Bhavna died of a heart attack but the exact cause of the death can only be ascertained after a post-mortem, which will be conducted on Friday.

As per her relatives, after COVID-19, the efficiency of Bhavna's heart had decreased.

Bhavna is survived by her husband and a two-year-old daughter.

