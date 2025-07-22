Women and Stress: Why Excessive Stress Leads to Early Aging and Skin Damage

We often take stress of small small things, which unknowingly affects our body and health. Excessive stress can lead to premature aging. Most people use anti-aging treatments or creams to hide the signs of aging on their face in their prime. Apart from this, anti-aging products, diets and supplements are also taken. However, until the body is healthy from within, the signs of aging on the skin do not reduce at all. Some habits in our daily routine also cause skin aging. These include habits such as eating junk food, smoking, eating processed food and consuming too much sugar. We often hear that stress increases the signs of aging on the face and we start looking old before we even age.

Women who are stressed out show signs of aging on their skin much earlier than usual. But is this really the case? Or is it just a myth? Dr. Sarada M, Senior Obstetrician and Gynecologist at Yashoda Hospitals, gave more information to onlymyhealth.com on this topic.

Excessive stress can cause damage to skin: Stress has a direct impact on the health of the cells in our body. Due to this, the process of biological aging occurs more rapidly in women. Due to constant stress, the amount of the stress hormone cortisol increases in the body and oxidative stress also increases. This increases inflammation in the body and its effects are visible in the signs of aging on the skin and body. Chronic stress, i.e. prolonged stress, not only increases biological aging, but also causes cell damage. This increases the risk of constant swelling and various diseases in the body.

How does stress affect our aging: Prolonged stress causes damage to cells in the body and disruption of body functions. This takes more time for cells to repair and causes significant damage to the skin. Women who face prolonged stress show signs of aging early and clearly. As they age, problems such as spots on the face, wrinkles, and loss of skin elasticity become more noticeable. Compared to men, women have higher levels of the cortisol hormone, so women show signs of aging earlier than men.

Sings of aging

1. Stress causes dryness in the skin and wrinkles appear early. This causes the skin to lose its natural glow and it looks dull and dull, which is a major sign of aging.

2. With increasing age, hair starts thinning and falling out more. Its shine also decreases, which clearly shows the effect of aging on hair.

3. As women age, sleep-related problems such as insomnia, frequent waking up at night, or feeling sluggish throughout the day increase. These symptoms are exacerbated by stress.

4. With increasing age, bone strength decreases and joint pain occurs. At the same time, the digestive system also weakens, causing problems such as poor digestion of food, gas, and indigestion.

5. Feeling tired throughout the day, lack of energy in the body, and constant weakness are signs of aging. Stress reduces the energy in the body, and therefore, there is no enthusiasm for work.