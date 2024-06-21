'Yoga can help women manage stress, anxiety, mood swings more effectively'

New Delhi, June 21 Regular practice of yoga offers numerous benefits for women in managing their health, such as it can help manage stress, anxiety, and mood swings more effectively, experts said on the International Day of Yoga (IDY) on Friday.

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated worldwide annually on June 21, following its adoption by the United Nations in 2014.

The initiative for "Yoga Day" was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 2014 UN address.

According to experts, yoga promotes physical fitness by improving flexibility, strength, and balance, which are crucial for overall well-being.

"It also enhances cardiovascular health and supports weight management, which can be particularly beneficial for women at different stages of life. Beyond the physical benefits, yoga cultivates mental clarity and emotional stability through mindful breathing and meditation practices," Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Founder & Director, Manasthali Wellness, told IANS.

This year's theme of IDY was 'Yoga for Self and Society', emphasising yoga's vital role in fostering both individual well-being and societal harmony.

Emerging research showed that yoga can significantly benefit women dealing with neurological issues, the experts mentioned.

"Yoga encourages neuroplasticity, the brain's ability to reorganise itself, which can aid in recovery from neurological disorders and improve cognitive function. Yoga's physical postures and relaxation techniques can reduce chronic pain by improving flexibility, strength, and pain perception," said Dr Rajnish Kumar, Senior Director and Unit Head, Neurology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka.

In addition, experts said that whether seeking relief from menstrual discomfort, managing conditions like PCOS or menopause symptoms, or simply striving for greater vitality, the regular practice of yoga provides a holistic approach to "women's health that nourishes both body and spirit".

