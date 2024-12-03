Young innovators explore sustainable solutions at AIM, Swedish Embassy’s SheSTEM 2024

New Delhi, Dec 3 Young innovators from across the country presented their innovative solutions for energy storage and sustainability during the SheSTEM 2024 -- an annual event by Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), and the Office of Science and Innovation, at the Embassy of Sweden, NITI Aayog said on Tuesday.

The event aims to inspire the next generation and encourage young minds to explore careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

To foster sustainability by advancing energy solutions, this year's challenge invited students from grades 6-12 across the country to submit innovative ideas focused on Battery Technology and Energy Storage (BEST) systems.

About 1,000 children participated in the event and presented their prototypes or concepts for energy storage and sustainability in a two-minute video format.

"The AIM is proud to be a part of SheSTEM 2024, a celebration of young talent, innovation, and the boundless potential of India’s students. This year’s challenge, focusing on energy storage and sustainability, directly addresses some of the most pressing global challenges,” said Dr. Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director, AIM.

“

The success of SheSTEM 2024 highlights the incredible potential of youth-led innovation and the pivotal role that STEM education plays in building a sustainable future.

“Innovation and collaboration are at the core of a sustainable world, a world working hard to preserve itself. SheSTEM 2024 is a step in the right direction to help inspire the next generation to innovate and create solutions for energy storage and technologies,” said Jan Thesleff, Ambassador of Sweden to India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor