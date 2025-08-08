Young Women Facing Diminished Ovarian Reserve: A Growing Fertility Concern

Dr. Ankita Kaushal Raises Awareness About Early-Onset Fertility Decline Among Women in Their 20s

Navi Mumbai, 10 July 2025 - Once considered a condition affecting women over the age of 35, Diminished Ovarian Reserve (DOR) is increasingly being diagnosed in women in their twenties. Dr. Ankita Kaushal, a leading fertility and IVF specialist at Dr. Ankita's Fertility Centre, is spearheading efforts to raise awareness about this emerging reproductive health issue.

"Ovarian reserve refers to the number and quality of a woman's remaining eggs," explains Dr. Kaushal. "While age is still the most significant factor, we're seeing more young women—some in their mid-20s—with reduced ovarian reserve due to genetic, autoimmune, surgical, or environmental factors."

Warning Signs Often Overlooked

Many women are unaware of the symptoms of DOR, which include:

Irregular or prolonged menstrual cycles

Pelvic pain or discomfort

Elevated FSH or low AMH hormone levels

Family history of early menopause or fertility issues.

"These signs are often dismissed or misattributed," says Dr. Kaushal. "But they may indicate a shortened reproductive window and require timely investigation."

Importance of Early Screening

Dr. Kaushal strongly advocates for routine fertility assessments in women as early as their 20s, particularly those experiencing menstrual irregularities or with a family history of fertility concerns. She recommends a simple fertility checkup that includes:

Hormonal blood tests: AMH, FSH, and estradiol

Antral Follicle Count (AFC) ultrasound

Lifestyle evaluation: including smoking, stress, and toxin exposure

"Early detection enables young women to make informed decisions about their reproductive future—whether that means trying to conceive sooner or considering fertility preservation methods like egg freezing," adds Dr. Kaushal.

Why This Matters Now

With infertility on the rise and delayed family planning becoming increasingly common, proactive fertility management is more critical than ever.

Key benefits of early detection include:

Reproductive planning: Empowering women to take control of their timelines

Personalized treatment: Adapting IVF or IUI protocols for low ovarian response

Broader health awareness: Identifying underlying autoimmune or endocrine conditions

About Dr. Ankita Kaushal

Dr. Ankita Kaushal is a reputed fertility and reproductive endocrinology expert based in Navi Mumbai

Media Contact:

Name: Dr. Ankita Kaushal

Clinic: Dr. Ankita's Fertility Centre

Phone: 091361 23465

Email: drkaushalkadam@gmail.com

Website: http://drankitasfertilitycenter.com/