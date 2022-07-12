Zambia heightens Covid-19 preventive measures ahead of AU meetings

Lusaka, July 12 Health authorities in Zambia have announced heightened Covid-19 preventive measures ahead of the forthcoming African Union (AU) meetings.

Zambia will host the 41st session of the Executive Council of the AU and the fourth AU mid-year coordination meeting from July 14 to 17 in Lusaka, the capital of Zambia.

Nearly 13 African Presidents as well as about 3,500 other officials are expected to attend the meetings, Xinhua news agency reported.

Zambian Health Minister Sylvia Masebo said the Ministry has put in place measures to provide adequate safety and assure the public of health security to the delegates and the local people. She declared that the Ministry has provided health preventive measures starting from the airport, the venue of the meetings as well as hotels where the delegates will be lodging.

She told journalists during a press briefing that a clinic and three isolation facilities have been established at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, where a total of 28 nurses, 40 environmental health staff, two laboratory personnel, two surveillance officers and five doctors have been assigned to work.

According to the official, fixed thermal scanners for automatic detection of people with high temperatures have been placed at the airport as well as three Covid-19 testing sites. Hotels, where guests will be lodging, have been linked to health facilities while delegates will be subjected to daily Covid-19 testing in line with AU requirements.

She also said a clinic with three doctors and 12 nurses has been established at the venue of the meetings.

