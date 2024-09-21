Zambia launches measles vaccination campaign for 4 million children

Lusaka, Sep 21 Zambia launched a nationwide measles vaccination campaign to immunise around 4 million children aged between nine months and five years.

The measles-rubella drive will take place in all 116 districts across the country from September 23 to 28, in collaboration with various partners.

"Measles has no cure and vaccination of infants remains the most effective method for its prevention and control," Health Minister Elijah Muchima said during the campaign's launch in Lusaka, the country's capital, on Friday.

He said recent surveillance reports have revealed sporadic measles outbreaks in both previously affected and unaffected areas, highlighting immunity gaps among children under five years of age, according to Xinhua news agency.

Muchima noted that the risk of outbreaks has increased, with 2,200 cases and 44 deaths reported in 2022. This year, suspected cases have risen to over 4,412, with three reported deaths.

He emphasised that there is no justification for measles to continue claiming children's lives and called for the full support of stakeholders to ensure all targeted children are vaccinated.

The government, he said, will remain steadfast in its commitment to put the country on a path towards the attainment of measles elimination status according to the global aspirations outlined in the Immunisation Agenda 2030.

He called for awareness campaigns to reach all the targeted children, especially in rural areas.

Nathan Bakyaita, the World Health Organization representative in Zambia, said the vaccination exercise was not just about health but about ensuring the fundamental rights of every child in Zambia to survive. He said despite the availability of a safe and effective vaccine, measles remains one of the leading causes of death among young children.

The United Nations, with support from GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, has provided 5.32 million vaccine doses to Zambia at an estimated cost of $1.1 million.

