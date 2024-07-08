Zika virus is unlikely To Cause Seizures In All Infants Says Gynecologist

Zika is a viral disease similar to dengue. However, if contracted by pregnant women, it can cause various complications in their babies, including brain abnormalities. Not all pregnant women will experience these complications, but those infected with Zika fall into the 'high risk' category. Gynecologists have therefore appealed to pregnant women to continue undergoing sonography and other fetal examinations as advised by their doctors, without panicking.

If a pregnant woman contracts Zika, the infection can be passed to the baby through the placenta. This increases the risk of the baby being born with microcephaly (a condition where the baby's brain is unusually small) and other congenital anomalies. Zika is associated with 'Congenital Anomaly Syndrome,' where there is a lack of brain development. Other potential issues include premature delivery, miscarriage, and brain anomalies, collectively referred to as congenital Zika syndrome, according to the Department of Health.

The Zika virus is a flavivirus transmitted by the Aedes mosquito, which bites during the day. The first case in the state was detected in Purandar taluka by a team from NIV Pune in July 2021. Since then, 12 more cases have been found in the city, including five pregnant women.