Ziqitza Healthcare Establishes Itself as Industry Leader in Emergency Healthcare Sector, with presence in 16 states of India

Founded in the year 2005 by a group of 5 passionate youngsters - with one aim in their mind- to help in saving lives, Ziqitza Health Care Limited has established itself today as the industry leader in the space of emergency response service.The founders recognized the need of organized and professional ambulance providers in the country, and thus began the journey to create the best emergency response service in India. The bouquet of services provided by ZHL includes Integrated Emergency Services, Corporate Health Services and International Services. The company over the years has partnered with government organizations through public private partnership modes and also with many corporate clients in India as well as overseas.

Speaking about the company’s journey so far and the future prospects, Mr. Jitendra Sharma, Head of Government Business at Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd said, “When ZHL started its journey getting ambulances for anyone was a hassle. But throughout state of art technologies and capacity to offer services to large population states such as Uttar Pradesh, odisha and Punjab and previously in Madhya Pradesh, we have been able to create our own unique identity and have been able to serve more than 48 million people by operating and managing 108 Ambulance services. All this has been possible only through the support extended to us through the National Health Mission and the respective state governments. We would also like to thank our crew members without whose support, achieving this feat would have been impossible.” Similar thoughts were voiced by Ziqitza limited Rajasthan.

Ziqitza Healthcare has always been sincere and honest in its services and obligations. While operating emergency services in Madhya Pradesh. Medical facility was provided in the minimum time as soon as a call was received and now after the completion of the service period, we are also fulfilling the responsibility towards our employees. According to Mr. Donald Daniel – Head Human Resource, “It may be noted that in Madhya Pradesh the work was started by the company from October 20, 2016, and services were provided till April 30, 2022 as per the tender conditions of the Madhya Pradesh government. During this, emergency services were provided to 1 crore 11 lakh people with 1450 ambulance vehicles (more than 800 ‘Janani Express’ and more than 600, ‘108 ambulances’). In MP we has ensured to fulfil all our obligations as a company to their ex employees. The interests and benefits of all the employees were protected by the company and 80% of employees FNF has been processed till date out of which 50% have been paid out as per Policy.”

Ziqitza as a part of its association with the National Health Mission, the company runs ambulances, mobile medical units, health helplines, ambulances on National Highways, Bike feeder Ambulances, Boat ambulances and emergency response vehicles. Offering these services as per need, the company has collaborated with NHAI, National Health Mission, National Rural Health Mission, Governments of Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, ZHL Rajasthan & Ziqitza Rajasthan, Kerala, Bihar, Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. For its exemplar services, the company has also been bestowed with many awards including ET Leadership Healthcare Excellence Awards in 2022, Real Leaders Impact Awards in 2022, CSR Healthcare Award in 2020, FICCI Road and Safety Initiative Healthcare Excellence Award in 2019, and even in record books such as the Limca Book of Records in 2012.

