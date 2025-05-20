Zydus Lifesciences Q4 net profit drops to Rs 1,170.9 crore, expenses up

Mumbai, May 20 Multinational pharmaceutical company Zydus Lifesciences Limited on Tuesday reported a 0.96 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 1,170.9 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25, from Rs 1,182.3 crore in the same quarter last fiscal (Q4 FY25).

The company’s total expenses in Q4 rose by approximately 13.86 per cent to Rs 4,716.9 crore from Rs 4,143.2 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, according to its stock exchange filing.

For the full financial year, total expenses increased to Rs 17,264.7 crore in FY25 from Rs 15,008.4 crore in FY24 -- a rise of about 15.04 per cent.

However, revenue from operations rose nearly 18 per cent to Rs 6,527.9 crore in Q4, compared to Rs 5,533.8 crore in Q4FY24.

The board of Zydus has recommended a final dividend of Rs 11 per equity share for FY25.

"The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 12. The record date for the dividend is July 25, and payment is expected on or around August 14," the company said in its regulatory filing.

Zydus posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 2,126 crore for the same quarter.

For the full financial year, the Ahmedabad-headquartered firm recorded a 19 per cent rise in revenue from operations to Rs 23,241.5 crore.

Its adjusted net profit rose 23 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,745.1 crore. The company’s investments in research and development stood at Rs 1,855.5 crore, accounting for 8 per cent of its revenues, while its organic capital expenditure reached Rs 1,214 crore.

Zydus Managing Director Dr. Sharvil Patel said the company ended FY25 on a strong note, with all business segments exceeding growth expectations.

He added that the success of their product portfolio and operational efficiency boosted profitability.

He also noted progress in their differentiated product pipeline and long-term capabilities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor