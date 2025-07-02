15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025 to start in Ranchi from July 3

New Delhi [India], July 2 : The 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025 is set to begin on July 3 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The tournament will run until July 14 and will follow the newly-introduced division-based formatfirst implemented earlier this year during the Senior Men and Women's National Championships.

This year's edition will feature 28 teams divided into three divisionsDivision A, Division B, and Division Cintroducing an added competitive edge with promotion and relegation at stake, as per a press release from Hockey India.

Division A, comprising the top 12 performing teams in the country, will see intense action as the defending champions Hockey Jharkhand and last year's runner-up Hockey Madhya Pradesh lead the challenge for the national title. Division B and Division C will serve as competitive battlegrounds for emerging teams to climb the ranks.

*Division Format and Pool Composition

-Division A (Top-tier Championship Division): Teams compete for the title, and two will face relegation.

Pool A: Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Andhra Pradesh

Pool B: Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Chandigarh

Pool C: Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Punjab

Pool D: Hockey Mizoram, Delhi Hockey, Hockey Association of Bihar

Each team will play round-robin matches within their pool. The top two teams from each pool will qualify for the Quarterfinals (July 11), followed by the Semifinals (July 12) and the Final & 3rd place playoff (July 14). The bottom two teams in Division A will be relegated to Division B next year.

Also in Division A, if at the end of regulation time a classification match ends in a draw, a shoot-out competitionas specified in the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Tournament Regulationswill be conducted to determine the winner.

*Division B (Mid-tier Division): Teams compete for promotion to Division A; bottom two face relegation.

Pool A: Hockey Karnataka, Manipur Hockey, Hockey Uttarakhand, Kerala Hockey, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey

Pool B: Hockey Gujarat, Chhattisgarh Hockey, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Hockey Bengal

*Division C (Entry-level Division): Teams compete for promotion to Division B.

Pool A: Hockey Raj, Le Puducherry Hockey, Hockey Himachal

Pool B: Assam Hockey, Telangana Hockey, Hockey Jammu and Kashmir, Goans Hockey

Divisions B and C will follow a league format only, with top two teams in each gaining promotion to higher divisions.

Across all divisions, teams will earn 3 points for a win, 1 point for a draw, and 0 for a loss.

Speaking on the tournament, Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey said, "The division-based format has brought a new sense of purpose and competitiveness to our domestic structure. The Sub Junior Women's National Championship is a crucial platform for identifying and nurturing talent at the grassroots. Hosting the tournament in Ranchihome to a strong hockey culturemakes this even more special. We look forward to witnessing top-tier performances from young athletes who are the future of Indian hockey."

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh added, "This revamped structure gives every team a clear goalbe it winning the championship, earning promotion, or avoiding relegation. It keeps the excitement alive at every level of the tournament. We are committed to providing equal and meaningful exposure to young girls through well-organised championships like this. Ranchi is ready to host another memorable event."

