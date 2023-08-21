4 Nations Tournament: Indian junior women's hockey team holds England to 3-3 draw

Dusseldorf [Germany], August 21 : The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team came from behind to draw 3-3 against England at the 4 Nations Tournament - Dusseldorf 2023 on Sunday. Hina Bano (6'), Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (49’) and Mumtaz Khan (53’) scored a goal each for India. Le Huray Martha (4', 19’), and Alexander Beth (9') were on target for England.

The first quarter commenced with high-octane action unfolding on both ends of the pitch. England began the match on a strong note with Le Huray Martha (4’) scoring a field goal in the fourth minute of the game and putting India on the back foot. India, however, responded quickly with an equalizer through Hina Bano (6’) scoring a field goal. Alexander Beth (9’) doubled England’s lead after successfully converting a penalty corner. At the end of the first quarter, England were leading by 2-1, as per a press release from Hockey India.

India increased the frequency of their attacks in an attempt to level the score but England extended their lead with Le Huray Martha (19’) finding the back of the net once again. At halftime, England were leading by 3-1.

With no goals in the third quarter, England held on to the lead that kept them in control of the match.

In the fourth quarter, trailing by two goals, India began making attacking moves to try and cover the deficit. Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (49’) got India back in the game scoring a fine field goal. High on confidence after scoring the second goal, the Indian team kept England under pressure by attacking rigorously. Mumtaz Khan (53’) then found the back of the net after successfully converting a penalty corner. The thrilling encounter ended in a 3-3 draw.

The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team will next take on Spain on 22nd August, Tuesday.

Schedule of the Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team: On August 22, 2023, India vs Spain at 1545 hrs IST.

