"A new challenge and a new struggle": Rani Rampal on coaching Haryana Soorma in inaugural Women's Hockey India League

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], November 29 : Former India Women's Hockey team captain Rani Rampal expressed her feelings on coaching the Haryana Soorma hockey team in the inaugural edition of the Women's Hockey India League.

The Hockey India League 2024-25 will be held at the two venues Rourkela (for men) and Ranchi (for women) from 28 December 2024 to 1 February 2025.

"For the first time, the Hockey India League is happening for women. I am the mentor and coach of the Haryana Soorma hockey team. So, a new role, a new challenge, and a new struggle. I played in my career with full dedication, and now I hope to pass on my knowledge and experience to youngsters. So, that they get the best out of their talent," said Rani Rampal while speaking to ANI.

Further, the former ace player spoke about the importance of the Hockey India League for the women's team.

"It was very important for the women's hockey team. We had a high time followed by a low. This happens in sports sometimes; you have a high time and sometimes you have a low point. Recently the team has won the Asian Champions Trophy, and because of that, the excitement has risen again in women's hockey. The team played really well under Harendra Singh's coach. A lot of our youngsters performed really well and hopefully, we have started the build-up for the LA 2028 Olympics," Rani Rampal added.

In the end, the 29-year-old said that the Commonwealth Games are important for the Indian women's hockey team.

"The Commonwealth Games is an important tournament for India women's hockey team. In 2002 Indian women's hockey team won a gold in the Commonwealth Games, and that really inspired me. So, all these tournaments inspire the sportsperson. So, it is sad that hockey is not a part of CWG. The Commonwealth Games Federation should think about it and one should encourage these games in CWG," Rani Rampal concluded.

Last month, Rani announced her decision to bring the curtains down on her 15-year-long career and leave the hockey turf as one of the most decorated players in India's history.

During her remarkable career, Rani netted 205 goals in her 254 outings for India. In 2020, she was honoured with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and she is also the recipient of Padma Shri.

After retiring from the sport, Rani is set to take charge as the Women's Mentor and Indian Coach of Soorma Hockey Club in the revamped Hockey India League this December.

