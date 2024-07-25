A very special moment for us: Harmanpreet Singh's wife ahead of Paris Olympics

New Delhi [India], July 25 : In a heartwarming and insightful episode of "Hockey Te Charcha Feat Familia," Amandeep Kaur, the wife of Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh, shared her experiences and the family's excitement for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024.

The podcast, aimed at providing a unique glimpse into the lives of Indian hockey stars through their family's perspective, highlighted Amandeep's unwavering support and the special bond she shares with Harmanpreet.

The conversation began with Amandeep expressing her excitement for the Paris Olympics, where she will be cheering for Harmanpreet along with their adorable daughter, Ruhanat. "This is going to be a very special moment for us, especially for Ruhanat, as it's her first time watching her dad play live on the field. We are all very excited," Amandeep was quoted in a release from Hockey India as saying.

Harmanpreet Singh has been a pivotal figure in India's remarkable ascent in world hockey, beginning with the Junior World Cup victory in 2016. He emerged as one of the youngest talents in the squad during the 2016 Hockey Champions Trophy, where India secured a historic Silver medal. His inclusion in the 2016 Rio Olympic squad further highlighted his potential, making him one of the youngest players on the team.

As India's premier drag-flick specialist, Harmanpreet has played a crucial role in securing key victories, including the Asia Cup in 2017 and the Asian Champions Trophy titles in 2018 and 2023. He also led the Indian team to a historic Gold medal at the Asian Games last year. Moreover, in 2021, Harmanpreet was instrumental in India's Bronze medal achievement at the Tokyo Olympics.

Reflecting on her journey with Harmanpreet, Amandeep recounted their unique love story which began when Harmanpreet was invited as the chief guest at her college function in 2017. Despite not interacting on that day, they connected a year later on Instagram and their friendship gradually blossomed into a beautiful relationship. "I never imagined that an athlete would come into my life, but here we are, married and with a daughter," she said with a smile.

Amandeep also spoke about the challenges and responsibilities that come with being the spouse of a professional athlete. She highlighted the emotional moments and the strong support system within the team that helped Harmanpreet bounce back after the disappointment at the World Cup last year. "Harman was very sad and disappointed, but his teammates were incredibly supportive and positive, which helped him regain his confidence and perform brilliantly in subsequent tournaments," she revealed.

As a dedicated and responsible father, Harmanpreet's transformation was also a point of discussion. "He changes diapers, makes Ruhanat sleep, and takes care of her. He is very hands-on and responsible," Amandeep noted, adding that Harmanpreet's presence at home is cherished despite his demanding schedule.

The podcast also touched upon Harmanpreet's humble beginnings and his connection with the local community in Punjab. "Many small kids come to meet him and seek his guidance. It's heartwarming to see how he motivates them and how they look up to him as their idol," Amandeep said proudly.

With the Paris Olympics 2024 on the horizon, Amandeep expressed her confidence in the Indian team's preparations and her excitement for the future. "The team is full of enthusiasm to win the Gold. They have our full support, and we are all cheering for them with all our hearts," she concluded.

