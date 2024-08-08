Abhinav Bindra congratulates Indian men's hockey team for winning bronze at Paris Olympics

Paris Olympics [France], August 8 : Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra congratulated the Indian men's hockey team for winning the bronze medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

A brace from skipper Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh's effortless saves secured a bronze medal for India at the Paris Olympics with a 2-1 win over Spain at the Yves du Manoir Stadium on Thursday.

Notably, India won consecutive bronze hockey medals for the first time in 52 years since the 1972 Munich Games.

Taking to his official X account, Abhinav Bindra lauded Harmanpreet Singh's side saying they won the bronze medal with courage etched in every stride.

He said the "bronze medal shines with the brilliance of gold" and thanked every player for giving a moment that will echo in the hearts of countrymen for generations.

"The Indian Men's Hockey Team, with courage etched in every stride, you've brought home a bronze medal that shines with the brilliance of gold. To each of you, who donned the tricolor with pridethank you for giving us a moment that will echo in our hearts for generations. Congratulations," Abhinav Bindra wrote on X.

Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir also hailed the men's hockey team and said that it is a 'brilliant bronze'.

"Hockey is an emotion. Jai Hind! Perfect farewell to our champion #Shreejesh! Brilliant Bronze," Gautam Gambhir wrote on X.

While playing in an electrifying atmosphere, the Indian team added a fourth medal to their tally at the Paris Olympics, after being down 0-1 after the first quarter.

Sreejesh, who was playing his last game for India, went on the ground, filled with emotions, and the rest of the team joined him to celebrate the momentous occasion in India's hockey history.

Under the reign of coach Craig Fulton, India created history and secured back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics. Goals from Harmanpreet Singh (30', 33') for India were enough to get them across the finish line. For Spain, Marc Miralles (18') was the sole goal scorer.

