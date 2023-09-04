After winning Women’s Hockey5s Asia Cup, India aim to lift Women’s Hockey5s World Cup 2024

New Delhi [India], September 4 : Ahead of the FIH Women’s Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024, which will take place from January 24, 2024, to January 31, 2024, in Muscat, Oman, the global body, FIH, unveiled the pools and the match schedule on Sunday.

A total of 16 nations will compete in the inaugural edition of the tournament and they have been divided into four groups, with India being placed in Pool C along with the United States, Poland and Namibia.

In other pools, hosts Oman were drawn in Pool A along with Malaysia, Fiji and the Netherlands. Australia, South Africa, Ukraine and Zambia are placed in Pool B, while New Zealand, Uruguay, Thailand and Paraguay are placed in Pool D.

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team secured their qualification for the FIH Women’s Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024 after winning the inaugural Women’s Hockey5s Asia Cup 2023 by defeating Thailand 7-2 in the Final. In the Final, Mariana Kujur, Monika Dipi Toppo, Jyoti, Captain Navjot Kaur and Mahima Choudhary were on target which helped the Indian Women’s Hockey Team lift the elusive Trophy. India topped the Elite Group with a total of nine points from three matches.

It must be mentioned that Navjot Kaur led the Indian Team and they were undefeated throughout the prestigious tournament, which also served as a qualifying event for the FIH Women's Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024.

Speaking about the teams in Pool C and competing with them, Navjot Kaur said, “It’s an exciting Pool and I am looking forward to competing with some very strong teams. Having won the inaugural FIH Women’s Hockey5s Asia Cup 2023, the confidence among the players is high and they all are ready to play the FIH Women’s Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024 and bring glory to the country. It is an honour to represent the country at the highest level in this format and we will make sure that we get our hands on the trophy.”

Speaking on India’s outing in the tournament, Navjot’s deputy during the Women’s Hockey5s Asia Cup 2023, Jyoti said, “It was a competitive tournament and playing against quality teams will definitely help us going forward. It has been a good learning experience for each and every player. However, we will keep working hard in our training and give everything when we are out there on the field. We will not be taking anything for granted. We played some good hockey in the FIH Women’s Hockey 5s Asia Cup, and we hope to continue the same form in the FIH Women’s Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024.”

