After winning Women’s Hockey5s Asia Cup, Indian women's team eyes World Cup triumph

New Delhi, Sep 4 Placed in an easy Pool C, the Indian women's Hockey5s team is eyeing a podium finish in the FIH Women’s Hockey5s World Cup from January 24 to 31, 2024, in Muscat, Oman.

A total of 16 nations will compete in the inaugural edition of the tournament and they have been divided into four groups, with India being placed in Pool C along with the United States, Poland and Namibia.

In other pools, hosts Oman were drawn in Pool A along with Malaysia, Fiji and the Netherlands. Australia, South Africa, Ukraine and Zambia are in Pool B, while New Zealand, Uruguay, Thailand and Paraguay comprise Pool D.

The Indian women’s hockey team qualified for the FIH Women’s Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024 after winning the inaugural Women’s Hockey5s Asia Cup 2023 by defeating Thailand 7-2 in the final.

Led by Navjot Kaur, the Indian team finished undefeated in the Asia Cup.

Speaking about the teams in Pool C and competing with them, Navjot Kaur, said, “It’s an exciting Pool and I am looking forward to competing with some very strong teams. Having won the inaugural FIH Women’s Hockey5s Asia Cup 2023, the confidence among the players is high and they all are ready to play the FIH Women’s Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024 and bring glory to the country. It is an honour to represent the country at the highest level in this format and we will make sure that we get our hands on the trophy.”

India's vice-captain Jyoti, who along with Mariana Kujur, Monika Dipi Toppo, captain Navjot Kaur and Mahima Choudhary were on target in the final as final against Thailand, said they have learned a lot from the Asia Cup.

“It was a competitive tournament and playing against quality teams will definitely help us going forward. It has been a good learning experience for every player," said Jyoti.

"However, we will keep working hard in our training and give everything when we are out there on the field. We will not be taking anything for granted. We played some good hockey in the FIH Women’s Hockey 5s Asia Cup, and we hope to continue the same form in the FIH Women’s Hockey5s World Cup Oman 2024,” she said.

