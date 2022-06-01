Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India wins bronze medal

Indian hockey team won a bronze medal in Asia Cup India once again defeated Japan 1-0. India had drawn the match against South Korea 4-4 on Tuesday. India beat Japan 1-0 to clinch the bronze medal on Wednesday.

India and Japan were placed in the same group in the Hockey Asia Cup. Both teams had their first match in the series. At that time, the Indian team had lost 2-5. After that, in the Super 4, the Indian team was on the verge of a 2-1 victory. Both the teams fought for the third time in this tournament. The Indian team won 1-0.

The Indian team had defeated Japan in the Super 4. Therefore, in the bronze medal match, the Indian team played aggressively from the beginning. The morale of the Indian team was at its peak. In the first six minutes, the Indian team took the lead with a goal. The Indian team maintained this lead till the end. Rajkumar scored the first and only goal against Japan to give the Indian team the lead. The Indian team maintained its lead till the end of the first quarter.