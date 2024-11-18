Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Indian women's team gear up for semi-final clash against Japan

Patna (Bihar)[India], November 18 : The stage is set for a thrilling Semi-Final encounter between India and Japan in the Womens' Asian Champions Trophy 2024. Both teams have put on impressive displays throughout the tournament to advance to the semi-final and they will battle under the lights tomorrow to decide which team advances to the final on November 20.

India has been in sensational form, topping the group stage with an impeccable record of 15 points from five games. They have scored a staggering 26 goals while conceding only two. Meanwhile, Japan finished fourth in the group stage with five points, scoring six goals and conceding nine. Their last encounter, on November 17, ended in a 3-0 victory for India.

Salima revealed the mood of the squad ahead of the Semi-Final tie saying, "As soon as we step off the bus, Neha gets everyone dancing, and it completely transforms the mood. We all try to follow her lead, even if we're not close to her, but this simple act uplifts the entire team. We step onto the pitch with smiles, and the results speak for themselves. Japan is a strong team, and we had a tough match against them in the group stage, but we have faith in our preparation and our teammates. We're determined to put on a good performance in the Semi-Final as well."

The hosts have been firing on all cylinders so far in the tournament, led by Deepika who has scored an astounding 10 goals in the five matches so far. Sangita Kumari has also been active in the forward line, pitching in with four goals. Japan are known for their strong defensive organization, which tested India for a half in their previous encounter. And Miyu Hasegawa is Japan's highest goalscorer with two goals.

"The pool matches are a different ball game and the Semi-Final is a different ball game. All teams come with their own plans and we will face some resistance from Japan for sure; they are a formidable side. But we have to do our homework, we have to figure out where we can create more chances. It is more important to focus on our game and play how we want to play. This is all part of the process to create a new style of play and improve our decision-making with a long-term view for the Olympics and World Cup. So far, the team is doing well and we hope to continue the same momentum tomorrow," Chief Coach Harendra Singh commented.

The winner of this contest will advance to the final, set to face the victor of the other Semi-Final clash between China and Malaysia on November 20. With a spot in the final on the line, both India and Japan are geared up for a fierce showdown.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor