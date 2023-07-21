Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 mascot 'Bomman' unveiled in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 21 : Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu on Thursday unveiled the mascot for the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Egmore.

The mascot, named "Bomman," takes inspiration from the Oscar-winning documentary "The Elephant Whisperers," in which Bomman cares for orphaned baby elephant Raghu along with Bellie – both belonging to indigenous tribes in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu, as per a Hockey India press release.

The event was graced by the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Ma Subramanian, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department, Dr Atulya Misra, I.A.S., Member Secretary, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, J Meghanatha Reddy, President, Hockey India, Dr Dilip Tirkey, Secretary General, Hockey India, Bhola Nath Singh, Treasurer, Hockey India, Sekar J Manoharan, Olympian BP Govinda, Olympian V Bhaskaran, and Olympian Mohd Riaz.

Stalin on this occasion said, "As the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 nears commencement, I am honoured to present Bomman, the mascot of the event. The mascot is inspired by the heart-warming story of indigenous couple Bomman and Bellie who have cared for orphaned elephants in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. I believe this is a great way to value their contribution and create awareness among the athletes who participate in this prestigious event."

The mascot features the majestic Asian elephant, an animal widely revered throughout the continent, representing qualities such as strength, intelligence, and teamwork. These attributes also serve to underscore the key characteristics that athletes should possess.

Dilip Tirkey, President, of Hockey India, who was also present at the mascot unveiling said, "The mascot has been developed keeping the public in mind. Like the mascot Olly in Odisha which draws attention to the olive ridley turtles, we wanted to have a mascot that strikes a chord with everyone, fans of hockey and the general public alike. The mascot portrays the elephant confidently holding a hockey stick in one hand while cradling a hockey ball, paying homage to the sport. The positioning of the players around the elephant reflects the unity and synchronicity of their actions, mirroring the qualities of the elephant."

The mascot's attire showcases a vibrant blend of yellow and red hues, symbolizing hope, enthusiasm, happiness, strength, determination, and success. This carefully selected colour combination aims to attract attention and make a visually striking impression.

Adding to the President’s views, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh said, "Bomman is here to rouse the people of India, to generate a sense of attachment with the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, to give hope to the followers of hockey in India. In essence, the mascot symbolizes the cultural richness of the Asian continent and represents the values of competition, strength, teamwork, and unwavering enthusiasm," he commented.

Hockey India Treasurer and President Hockey Unit and Tamil Nadu (Host State) Sekar Manoharan expressed his delight as well, "The coveted trophy for the prestigious event has arrived in Chennai and the Indian Men’s Hockey Team will do their utmost to make sure that the trophy remains with us. It is now time to support the players with Bomman leading the charge for us all. I implore the residents of Chennai and the country to get behind us in making the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 a memorable tournament."

