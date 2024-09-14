Asian Champions Trophy: Skipper Harmanpreet's brace seals 2-1 win over Pakistan, maintains India's unbeaten run

Moqi [China], September 14 : India captain Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace to seal a 2-1 win over arch-rival Pakistan in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy on Saturday.

The 'Fultonball' prevailed over Pakistan in a blockbuster clash, which had its fair share of dramas. Before this outing, India have stamped their dominance over Pakistan, with 16 wins in 25 matches since 2013. The trend continued with Harmanpreet scoring a brace to ensure his side maintained their unbeaten streak in the competition.

With emotions running high in an electric atmosphere, after a failed play of pattern from both sides, Pakistan's Moin Shakeel had the opportunity to take the first attempt on target. He charged past the Indian defenders but floundered his chance.

Pakistan continued to threaten India's defence in the first quarter, with Ajaz Ahmad carrying the threat from the right side, but the play concluded without any threat.

Two minutes later, India found themselves trailing for the first time in the tournament after Ahmad Nadeem found the net with ease. The move started with Hannan Shahid carrying the threat in India's defensive half. A loose effort from India's defence, allowed Nadeem to slot the ball into the back of the net.

With the first quarter reaching its climax, India tried to build the momentum in their favour and earned a penalty corner. Harmanpreet, the most in-form drag-flicker in the world right now, elegantly placed the ball past the Pakistan goalkeeper, who stood stationary and watched the ball go back into the net. The first quarter ended with the scoreline level at 1-1.

In the early stages of the second quarter, Pakistan found themselves trailing by a goal. Harmanpreet continued to maintain his 100 per cent conversion rate from the penalty corner with another quick flick towards the left of the goalkeeper.

Pakistan's woes increased after Abu Mahmood suffered a knee injury and left the field on a stretcher. The game resumed, and the tussle for possession began between both sides.

India tried to maintain possession by putting the aerial route to use. However, the lack of accuracy haunted them back in their attempts to maintain possession.

During such an attempt, Jarmanpreet Singh missed the lofted ball and allowed Pakistan to penetrate their defensive half. Pakistan failed to punish India on the counterattack, keeping the scoreline 2-1.

After both teams enjoyed a fair share of chances, the action resumed in the third quarter. India earned a penalty corner after Araijeet dribbled through on goal and was eventually fouled. However, this time Harmanpreet's flick was effectively dealt away by Pakistan's defence.

It turned into a back-to-back affair after Pakistan earned a penalty corner on the other end. Jarmanpreet took the defensive duties and blocked Pakistan's shot with his stick.

Pakistan continued to enjoy a decent spell as they had another opportunity to equalise after earning another penalty corner.

India goalkeeper Krishan Pathak stood tall and made a remarkable double save to keep the Pakistan team at bay. He pushed the ball out with his left hand and then put his body on the line to stop the rebound.

Pakistan's relentless attack continued and forced Pathak to make another save. Pakistan earned another penalty corner, and the shot took a deflection from the first rusher. Pathak stuck out his right foot to ensure India's slender one-goal lead remained intact.

Pakistan's momentum vanished within the blink of an eye following a quick video referral to check serious misconduct. Sufyan tipped Nilkanta Sharma while tackling. As a result, he was shown the yellow card and served a five-minute suspension.

At the end of the third quarter, Pakistan had the opportunity to restore parity with a penalty corner. Without their ace flicker, Sufyan, Pakistan couldn't produce a decent effort on target. The hooter sounded, bringing an end to an exciting third quarter.

India started the fourth quarter on an attacking note, but Abhishek's reverse hit sailed over the goalpost. Pakistan regained full strength after Sufyan returned to the turf after serving his suspension.

The drama continued to unfold in an exhilarating contest after Pakistan's Rana Waheed Ashraf was suspended for 10 minutes after misconduct.

Both teams were reduced to 10 men after India lost Manpreet Singh after he received a 5-minute yellow card. Despite a late setback, India held on to the lead and sealed a 2-1 win over Pakistan.

