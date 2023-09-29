Asian Games: India defeat Malaysia 6-0 in women's hockey 

Hangzhou [China], September 29 : The Indian women's hockey team registered another high-scoring victory in their second match of Pool A in the Asian Games.

India continued their healthy head-to-head record against Malaysia as they cruised to a 6-0 victory.

India kicked off the game on an offensive note as they earned a penalty corner in the opening minutes of the game. But Mashita failed to put India in the lead following her shot from a penalty corner.

India continued to threaten Malaysia's goalpost by breaching their defence again and again. Their efforts were finally rewarded with Monika finding the back of the net in the 7th minute of the game.

The second goal came a minute later as Monika once again carried the attacking threat and forced the Malaysian defender to make a mistake and win a PC for India. This time Deep Grace Ekka made the most of the opportunity and gave India a 2-0 advantage.

Within a blink of an eye India made it 3-0 as Navneet Kaur, with brilliant stick work, found the net and put India in a comfortable position.

Before the end of the first quarter, India found themselves 4-0 up following another penalty corner. Vaishnavi Vitthal injected the ball and Neha on the other end registered her name in the scoresheet.

India continued their domination in the second quarter and were rewarded for their efforts with Sangita finding the back of the net making the scoreline 5-0.

The third quarter lacked goals and the scoreline remained 5-0 in favour of India.

Lalremsiami made it six in the final quarter following India's constant pressure on the Malaysian defence. India won their earlier match against Singapore by a big margin.

