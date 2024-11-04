Australian star Jacob Whetton signs with Delhi SG Pipers for Hockey India League

New Delhi [India], November 4 : Delhi SG Pipers on Monday announced the signing of three-time Olympian Jacob 'Jake' Whetton of Australia for the upcoming season of Hockey India League (HIL).

Whetton brings with him a wealth of experience, having played 253 matches for the Australia, scoring 75 goals. Nicknamed Whetty, he was a part of the Australian team that won the silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, losing to Belgium in a shoot-out in the final, as per a press release from the franchise.

A highly decorated player with multiple achievements to his credit, Whetton is a 2014 World Cup winner, twice International Hockey Federation (FIH) Pro League Winner, three-times Commonwealth Games gold medallist and twice Champions Trophy winner, besides his silver medal at Tokyo 2020.

The 33-year-old midfielder from Queensland will replace Jorrit Croon of Netherlands, who is yet to recover completely from an ankle injury and had to pull out due to injury concerns.

Delhi SG Pipers men's coach Graham Reid welcomed Whetton into the Pipers family. "It is never easy to replace a player of Jorrit Croon's caliber. Unfortunately, his recovery from the ankle injury isn't progressing as hoped, which has led us to make this difficult decision," Reid said.

"On a brighter note, I am thrilled to welcome Jacob Whetton to the SG Delhi Pipers for the 2024 season. Jacob's experience and skill set will be invaluable in filling the void left by Jorrit. His ability to control the midfield aligns perfectly with our game strategy, and I have known Jacob since 2009 so he is well-acquainted with my coaching style. I'm excited about the energy and expertise he will bring to our team."

Mahesh Bhupathi, CEO, SG Sports, Media and Entertainment (SGSE) while speaking on Whetton's inclusion said, "I am thrilled to welcome Jacob in the SG Pipers team. He is a seasoned campaigner with over 200 international caps under his belt and his experience and skills will add immense value to the squad. Although it is a setback to lose Jorrit, but I am sure Jacob will step in fittingly."

Delhi SG Pipers is owned by SG Sports, Media and Entertainment (SGSE), which is a part of the APL Apollo Group.

The revamped HIL 2024-25 will feature 8 men's teams and 6 women's teams, marking the first standalone women's league in the country that will run concurrently with the men's competition. In its previous edition back in 2017, Kalinga Lancers had become the champion, beating Dabang Mumbai for the title.

The league will get underway on December 28 with matches played in two venues Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand, and Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha. The women's league will conclude on January 26, 2025 in Ranchi, while the men's final is slated for February 1, 2025 in Rourkela.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor