"Chances that forwards got were very good...": Indian skipper Harmanpreet pleased after win over Malaysia in Asia Cup

Rajgir (Bihar) [India], September 4 : Following the team's win over Malaysia at the Asia Cup Rajgir, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh, playing his 250th match for the nation, hailed the team for their fine performances in goal-scoring and defence and said that the team gave him "a gift" by winning.

The Indian Men's Hockey Team came back from a goal down and stormed over the finish line, defeating Malaysia 4-1, in their second Super 4s game at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, in the Men's Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar, on Thursday.

It was a landmark day for Captain Harmanpreet Singh as well, as he won his 250th cap for the Indian Men's Hockey Team. For the hosts, the goals came from Manpreet Singh (17'), Sukhjeet Singh (19'), Shilanand Lakra (24'), and Vivek Sagar Prasad (38'). Meanwhile, Shafiq Hassan (2') found the back of the net for Malaysia.

Harmanpreet said while talking to reporters said, "Mistakes are part of the game (on India conceding in the second minute). But the point is to focus on the next thing and not on what you are doing. Overall, the game was good. The team has given us a gift by winning. I am very happy that we won the match and scored a goal. I hope that we continue to play well."

Coming into the match after a tense 2-2 draw against South Korea, the captain said that tough times and days do come, but it is about how you manage in the next game and get the desired outcomes.

"The chances that the forwards got were very good. The team's defence was very good," he added.

Harmanpreet said that there was no pressure as the results are not discussed in the team talks, rather the focus is on sticking to their game and not forgetting it.

On the final Super 4s clash against China, Harmanpreet hailed the team as a "good defensive team".

"We have to carry what we did well today. We have to analyse what we did well in the last match (against China, a win by 4-3). We have to cover everything and be ready for the next match," he added.

Manpreet Singh, who scored the equaliser, said that when one scores a goal, he gets confidence, and the team created their opportunities for goals really well.

"That is why I could score a goal on rebound. We found the goal at the right time, we played well and did not miss a lot of chances. China is doing really well, and the next match would be tough. We will try not to give them an easy opportunity. Whenever we get a chance, we will try not to miss it. We will try to convert it into a goal. It will be our task. We have to keep our defence strong. We have to not give them an easy penalty. They have good drag flickers," Manpreet further said, highlighting a tough Chinese challenge ahead of Saturday.

Vivek Sagar Prasad, who scored the goal in the 38th minute during the second half, also expressed his happiness with the win and said that the focus was on grabbing every chance they got.

"It was all about maintaining our structure, whether we led or trailed in the match," he added.

Head coach Craig Fulton also called the performance as "solid across four quarters" but was displeased with conceding a goal so quickly.

"But we came back, scored four on the bounce, that was a big positive," he added.

The coach said that the tag of being favourites "sharpens the focus" of the team.

On the final game against China in Super 4s stage, Fulton said that it would be much different how this one is a crunch game.

"At the same time, we know what we did well, what we did do so well (in the group stage against China). And now we are playing a bit better than the first time we played them. So, I think it's all set up for a good match," he concluded.

It was Malaysia who got the better of the early exchanges, as they scored with their first attack when Shafiq Hassan (2') found the back of the net. After that, Malaysia dominated possession and continued to maintain the pressure on the hosts. Midway through the first quarter, India, with Dilpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and co, started to build in attack, but Malaysia continued to hold out. India finished the quarter in the ascendancy, but were yet to find the equaliser. Malaysia led 1-0 after the first quarter.

In the first few minutes of the second quarter, India won five back-to-back penalty corners, and four were thwarted. The fifth penalty corner saw Harmanpreet Singh's shot saved after which Manpreet Singh (17'), India's most experienced player, pounced on the chance and made it 1-1. The momentum was now with India, and a couple of minutes later Sukhjeet Singh (19') made it 2-1 for the hosts. With the half hour mark around the corner, Dilpreet Singh picked up the ball in the middle of the park and drove it in towards Shilanand Lakra (24'), who deflected it past the goal keeper to make it 3-1. Malaysia did attack in the final phases of the first half, but India's defence kept them at bay, and went into the half-time break with a 3-1 lead.

Early in the third quarter, Malaysia won a penalty corner, and were hoping to reduce the deficit. However, Krishan Bahadur Pathak saved it brilliantly, to help maintain India's lead. The hosts were looking to impose themselves further, and continued to attack. Midway through the quarter, Manpreet set it up for Vivek Sagar Prasad (38'), who promptly made it 4-1. From then on in though, Malaysia started fight back, and put together a few good moves as they went in search of their second goal. However, India's defence held on and ended the quarter with the three-goal lead intact.

Firmly in control of the contest, the Indian Men's Hockey Team dominated possession in the early exchanges of the fourth quarter. Not willing to give in, the Malaysian team kept on attacking but India's defence marshalled by Captain Harmanpreet Singh slammed the door shut on their opponents. India eventually came away with a comfortable 4-1 win on the night.

India will play China next in the Super 4s Pool stage on Saturday, September 6, at 7:30 PM.

