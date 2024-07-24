Day 1 Results of 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Men, Women East Zone C'ship 2024

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 24 : The first day of the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Men and Women East Zone Championship 2024 saw Jharkhand and Odisha winning in the women's category, while Odisha and Manipur registered victories in the men's category at Maulana Md Tayabullah Hockey Stadium in Guwahati.

Hockey Jharkhand took on Assam Hockey in the first match of the day and won 18-0 in the Women's category. The goalscorers for Hockey Jharkhand were Sandeepa Kumari (3', 16', 34'), Pushpa Manjhi (8', 11', 59'), Pushpa Dang (12', 22'), Sushmita Guria (14', 47', 49', 57'), Shruti Kumari (23', 28', 42'), Sewani Kerketta (44'), Rejina Kullu (46') and Ankita Lakra (58').

In the second match of the day in the Women's category, Hockey Association of Odisha took on Hockey Bengal. Hockey Association of Odisha won the game 15-0. For Hockey Association of Odisha, Ashika Sadam (3', 60'), Eleena Burh (11'), Priyanka Minz (14', 15', 41', 43', 60'), Sonima Goud (21', 32', 53'), Sanjana Kujur (29'), Sanjana Kiro (47', 54'), Sweety Kujur (56') and were the goalscorers.

Meanwhile, in the Men's category, Hockey Association of Odisha took on Hockey Bengal. Hockey Association of Odisha won the match 13-0. For Hockey Association of Odisha, Salman Lakra (2', 27'), Mandeep Kerketta (20', 21', 35', 54', 57'), Arman Soreng (33'), Ranjit Kerketta (39'), Sanjeet Raj Lakra (41'), Subodh Lakra (45', 52') and Leslan Minz (51') were the goalscorers.

In the second match in Men's category, Manipur Hockey took on Hockey Bihar. Manipur Hockey won the game 7-1. For Manipur Hockey, Akoijam Malemnganba (6'), Nishi Saikhom Singh (33'), Gerik Ningombam Singh (40'), Lisham Max Singh (48', 50'), Lanthoiba Okram (51') and Athokpam Milan (56') got on the scoresheet, while for Hockey Bihar, Navin Nikhil Kumar (46') was the lone goal scorer.

