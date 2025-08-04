Day 4 Results: 15th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2025

Kakinda (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 4 : The fourth day of the 15th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Hockey, Hockey Gujarat and Hockey Mizoram won their respective matches in Division 'C' while Manipur Hockey, Assam Hockey, Hockey Himachal and Hockey Association of Bihar won their respective matches in Division 'B'.

The day started with Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Hockey defeating Jammu and Kashmir 6-0 in Division 'C', with Khursheed Zainab (35', 56', 57') scoring a hat-trick and Janiel Shihangiya (49'), Nandniben Nandubhai Dulsada (47'), and Radhika Dandotiya (44') scoring a goal each for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, as per a press release from Hockey India.

In the next match, Hockey Gujarat defeated Raj in a close 3-2 encounter with Purva Adroja (53'), Parmar Puriben (19'), and Pooja Dihora (35') scoring for Hockey Gujarat, while Gayatri Mahavar (21') and captain Sakshi Sharma (47') scored for Raj.

The final Division 'C' match saw a dominating performance by Hockey Mizoram as they defeated Telangana Hockey 15-0. Anjana Xaxa (32', 38. 45', 46', 48') scored five goals for Hockey Mizoram followed by Zothanmawii (3', 19', 40', 50') who scored four goals, Z Laldintluangi (16', 18', 49') who scored a three goals and F.Lalbiaksiami (22'), Lalremruati (21') and C Malsawmzeli (19') who scored a goal each.

Meanwhile, in the first Division 'B' match Manipur Hockey defeated Le Puducherry Hockey 9-1 with Ritu Devi Laishram (5', 25', 46', 47') scoring four goals, captain Romita Waribam Chanu (45', 59') scoring two goals and Kangjam Silvia Chanu (56'), Devi Mutum Priya (28') and Devi Thokchom Dainali (55') scoring a goal each for Manipur Hockey. The lone goal for Le Puducherry was scored by Dhivyasri (24').

The next match saw Assam Hockey defeat Hockey Kerala 5-1 with Ashmita Tigga (10', 41',49') scoring a hat-trick of goals and Reshma Jagat (12') and captain Sumitra Swargiari (42') scoring a goal each for Assam Hockey while Shanusha P M (58') scored the lone goal for Hockey Kerala.

The second last match saw Hockey Himachal defeat Delhi 7-1 with Khushi Verma (27',60'), Reemu Devi (38', 59'), and Mitali Sharma (6', 42') scoring two goals each for their team. The seventh goal for Hockey Himachal was scored by Bhoomi (11'). Meanwhile, Nisha (32') was the lone scorer for Delhi.

The final match of the day saw Hockey Association of Bihar defeat Hockey Arunachal 1-0, with Akansha Yadav (43') scoring the lone goal of the match and sealing the game for Hockey Association of Bihar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor