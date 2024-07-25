Day 4 results of 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men West Zone C'ship 2024

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 25 : Day 4 of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men West Zone Championship 2024 witnessed high scoring encounters. The women's matches saw victories for Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Rajasthan. In the men's category, Hockey Rajasthan, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh Hockey secured wins.

Hockey Maharashtra cruises past Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Hockey: In the first women's encounter of the day, Hockey Maharashtra defeated Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, 13-0. Khushi shone with seven goals (1', 26', 27', 32', 38', 50', 59'), while Tanushree Dinesh Kadu added a hat-trick (12', 43', 56'), and Captain Sanika Chandrakant Mane contributed with a brace (3', 49'). Sanjana Khetawat also scored for Maharashtra (39').

Hockey Rajasthan edges out Goans Hockey with 4-1 win.

In another women's fixture, Hockey Rajasthan defeated Goans Hockey 4-1. Laxmi's hat-trick (18', 26', 37') was pivotal for Rajasthan, alongside a goal from Gayatri Mahavar (12'). Prachi Parshuram Yadav (27') scored the lone goal for Goans Hockey.

Hockey Rajasthan overcomes Goans Hockey in men's clash: In the first men's fixture of the day, Hockey Rajasthan defeated Goans Hockey, 4-2. Shahjafar Ansari (3') initially gave Goans Hockey the lead, but Hockey Rajasthan responded with goals from Ravinder Singh Rajvi (15', 19', 53') and Gurjar Manvendra (45'). Kiran Suresh Lamani (42') added a goal for Goans Hockey.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh outlasts Hockey Maharashtra in high-scoring affair: In another men's encounter, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Maharashtra, 7-4. Ritendra Pratap Singh (19', 46') scored twice, with contributions from Almaaz Khan (8'), Mohd Anas (35'), Sohil Ali (13'), Viveka Pal (21'), and Subhan Abid (53'). Hockey Maharashtra's goals came from Arjun Santosh Hargude (28', 54'), Kartik Ramesh Patare (31'), and Santosh Birajdar (37').

Chhattisgarh Hockey dominates Hockey Gujarat with a 16-1 victory

In the final men's encounter of the day, Chhattisgarh Hockey defeated Hockey Gujarat, 16-1. Mohit Nayak was in sensational form, scoring seven goals (18', 21', 31', 38', 40', 56'). Captain Anand Kumar Suryavanshi (17', 44', 49', 58') and Prakash Patel (53', 54', 56') also contributed significantly, while Piyush Kumar Dhiwar (27') and Gaurav Yadav (36') added further goals. Captain Mayank Sanas (30') was the sole scorer for Hockey Gujarat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor