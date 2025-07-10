Day-8 Results: 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 10 : As it is time to reach the Quarter-final stage of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025, it was Hockey Mizoram and Hockey Association of Bihar who finished their campaigns with a win in their respective matches in Division 'A'.

In the first match, Hockey Mizoram won 4-0 against Delhi in Division 'A'. Captain Vanlalrinhlui (13', 34') led from the front and stood out to be the top goal scorer after scoring a brace for her side, Hockey Mizoram. Lalremruati Esther (17') and Laldinpuii (51') also contributed with one goal each to take the game away from Delhi. With this win, Hockey Mizoram stands tall at the top of Pool 'D' with six points in the bank, as per a Hockey India press release.

In the other match, Hockey Association of Bihar defeated Delhi 6-0 in Division 'A'. Pushpanjali Kumari (2', 35', 58') scored a hat-trick for the Hockey Association of Bihar. Captain Sidhi Kumari (31', 60') also scored a brace, whereas Vinayak Siddhi (57') also netted the ball once in the match to affirm their strong position. Hockey Association of Bihar now holds the second spot in Pool D.

This year's edition is featuring 28 teams divided into three divisionsDivision A, Division B, and Division Cintroducing an added competitive edge with promotion and relegation at stake, as per a press release from Hockey India. Division A, comprising the top 12 performing teams in the country, will see intense action as the defending champions Hockey Jharkhand and last year's runner-up Hockey Madhya Pradesh lead the challenge for the national title. Division B and Division C will serve as competitive battlegrounds for emerging teams to climb the ranks.

Quarter-Final Line-Up:

Quarter Final-1: Uttar Pradesh Hockey vs Hockey Haryana - 06:00 HRS

Quarter Final-2: Hockey Association of Odisha vs Hockey Association of Bihar - 08:00 HRS

Quarter Final-3: Hockey Mizoram vs Hockey Punjab - 10:00 HRS

Quarter Final-4: Hockey Jharkhand vs Hockey Madhya Pradesh - 16:00 HRS.

