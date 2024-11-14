Deepika leads India to 13-0 victory over Thailand in Women's Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024

Rajgir (Bihar) [India], November 14 : The Indian Women's Hockey Team ran rampant against Thailand, registering a 13-0 victory in their third group stage match of the Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Deepika (3', 19', 43', 45', 45+'), Preeti Dubey (9', 40'), Lalremsiami (12', 56') and Beauty Dungdung (30'), Navneet Kaur (53') and Manisha Chauhan (55', 58') found the back of the net in this emphatic for India, as per a press release from Hockey India.

Notably, Lelremsiami achieved the significant milestone of making 150 appearances for the Indian Women's Hockey Team in this match, along with Preeti Dubey, who completed 50 caps today as well.

India came out all guns blazing in the first quarter. Deepika seized the very first opportunity, launching a reverse tomahawk from the centre of the circle that blasted past Thailand's goalkeeper Siraya Yimkrajang. Thailand tried to regain control by rotating the ball across the backline, but India stamped their authority on the game, relentlessly creating scoring opportunities. It wasn't long before Sangita, from the right wing, cut the ball back to Preeti Debey, who, on her 50th appearance, doubled India's lead with a simple push into the goal. Lalremsiami, celebrating her milestone day, also found the back of the net with three minutes left in the quarter, tapping in a stray ball after Salima Tete's shot was saved on the goal line.

India's high-octane play continued into the second quarter, earning a penalty corner within two minutes. Although Thailand scrambled to save multiple attempts on their goal, Deepika soon pounced on a loose ball in the circle after Navneet Kaur's pass was intercepted, rifling it into the net with a swift half-turn to make it 4-0 for India. India's defence was impenetrable, shutting down any counter-attacks, while Salima and Neha dominated the midfield, constantly finding teammates in the shooting circle. In the last minute of the first half, India earned another penalty corner. After a chaotic sequence of close-range shots and saves, Beauty Dungdung was on hand to roll the ball into the goal, capping off a commanding first half for India.

Thailand was pegged back into their own half in the third quarter as the relentless Indian forward line constantly won the ball high up the pitch, threatening Siraya Yimkrajang in goal. With five minutes left in the quarter, India initiated a counterattack through Vaishnavi, who found Preeti running beyond Thailand's defence. Preeti bypassed the onrushing keeper to knock the ball into an empty goal, scoring her second and making it 6-0 for India. Showing no signs of slowing down, Deepika stepped up from a penalty corner to find the top left corner of the goal, completing her hat trick as the quarter came to a close. With seconds left, Deepika again pounced on a deflected ball in the shooting circle and unleashed a rocket on the reverse to score her fourth goal. But Deepika wasn't done yetfrom another penalty corner, she picked the bottom right corner this time, making it 9-0 for India.

India continued their dominance in the fourth quarter, keeping the Thailand defence constantly on edge. With seven minutes left, Navneet Kaur sneaked a shot past the goalkeeper to score yet another goal for India. The relentless pressure earned India a penalty corner five minutes from time. Manisha stepped up and delivered a precise drag flick between the keeper's legs, extending India's lead to 11 goals. Following this, Bichu Devi Kharibam was pulled out to further bolster the Indian attack, which immediately resulted in another penalty corner. Udita skillfully slapped the ball to Lalremsiami, who deflected it into the goal. Not long after, Manisha capitalized on a loose ball in the shooting circle, rolling it into the goal from a wide angle to make it 13-0. This emphatic scoreline sealed India's comprehensive victory, showcasing their superiority throughout the match.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor