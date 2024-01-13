"Did not play well as we could have": Janneke Schopman after Indian hockey team's defeat to USA

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 13 : After suffering a defeat against USA in their opening match of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024, Indian women's hockey head coach Janneke Schopman said her players did not play to their strength but she is confident that her team will capitalize on the chances created in their next match against New Zealand.

The Indian women's hockey team suffered a 0-1 defeat against the USA in their opening match of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Saturday.

Abigail Tamer scored the game-winning goal for the USA in the 16th minute. Despite gaining six penalty corners in the encounter, India did not score. The loss will be a major setback for the Indian women's hockey team's hopes of qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

"We should have scored but we did not. We did not play well as we could have, especially in the first two quarters. I think we can be better. Unfortunately, they [USA] scored one goal and it was enough for them. We really would have liked to score i think we played two really good PCs but we did not execute right," Schopman told the reporters after the match.

Schopman stated that India tried really hard and after the first game they "will flip the switch" and be ready for Sunday's clash against New Zealand.

"The girls tried really hard to play well we did not have the flaws from before. I think we have 18 really good players and I know they can show up. They can be better and we need to get better. I think every individual that is out there can potentially be 1 per cent and 2 per cent better. I am not a quitter I never gave up, tonight after this game we will flip the switch and tomorrow we have New Zealand in the way so we have to be ready for it," Schopman said.

The head coach hoped that her team would return to the stadium on Sunday and play their normal game against New Zealand.

"We have to show up and need to be ready. We have to do everything we can. It's a game where everyone fights. Everyone is talking about what team is good. Like I said before everyone likes to fight. New Zealand also was having a bit of difficulty against Italy in the beginning and only in the last quarter, they were able to convert a penalty corner. I think we have a problem at one point we did not have people on the field for PC and that is a severe mistake and .... that is my mistake," she added.

"Look I know we are a good team and we can play hockey. I think we are not a lesser team even if we lost. I think we were outsmarted yes that I do think so," said the India head coach.

India will play New Zealand in their second match of the tournament on Sunday.

