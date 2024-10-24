Did not want to disappoint crowd: India's Mandeep on hockey win vs Germany

New Delhi [India], October 24 : Following India's win in the second match of the Bilateral Series against Germany, Indian hockey player Mandeep Singh said that they did not disappoint the crowd.

The Indian Men's Hockey Team beat Germany 5-3 in regulation time but lost the Series to the reigning world champions after coming short in the shootout. Germans scored 3-1 in the shootout to clinch the Bilateral Hockey Series 2024.

In the regulation time, Sukhjeet Singh (34', 48'), and Harmanpreet Singh (42', 43') scored a double while Abhishek (45') also added to the scoreline. For Germany, Elian Mazkour (7', 57') and Henrik Mertgens (60') scored.

Speaking to ANI, Mandeep said that they learnt from the mistakes they made in the first match, where they conceded a defeat.

"We learnt from the loss yesterday and performed really well... It was a do-or-die situation for us and we did not want to disappoint the crowd..." Mandeep said.

Indian hockey team goalkeeper Krishan Pathak said that the team did not give up and created chances in the second match of the series.

"It was a very good match. The team did not give up and continued to create chances...," Krishan Pathak said.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said that the second match of the series against Germany was amazing. He also praised the hosts for their amazing performance in the second match of the bilateral series.

Dilip Tirkey says, "The two matches between India and Germany were brilliant...The second match was amazing and India played very well...It is a very good thing as Hockey has returned to Delhi. The public also came in large numbers to watch Hockey...," Tirkey said.

Even though India began the match with a penalty corner in the fourth minute, it was Germany who drew the first blood following a quickfire counter-attack launched in the 7th minute. Abhishek had made a circle entry from the left flank, but his shot on goal was unsuccessful. Germans took this opportunity to strike.

Germany were riding on a 2-0 win from the first match and won another opportunity to score in the 12th minute through a penalty corner, but failed to convert. Though India had an opportunity to score in the 14th minute through a penalty corner too, Danneberg made a fine save.

In the second quarter, Vishnu Kant and Shamsher played tag-team to trouble the German defence but couldn't find an equaliser. In the following minutes, both India and Germany won penalty corners but neither could convert. While India hunted for a goal in this quarter, the German defence stayed resolute, particularly in PC defence, a Hockey India release said.

With the scoreline reading 1-0 at half-time, India had to align their attack and come up with an improvised tactic to score. And that's exactly what they did in the third quarter. Shilanand Lakra's backhand pass to Sukhjeet inside the circle was brilliantly deflected to equalise. This first goal by India gave them the momentum they were looking for and pumped two more goals this quarter. It was Harmanpreet Singh who found success in PC when he struck back-to-back in the 42nd and 43rd minute to help India take a strong 3-1 lead.

India ended the third quarter with another goal. This time it was Abhishek who scored a fine field goal. In the 48th minute, India extended their lead to 5-1 when a counterattack saw Sukhjeet make a solo run with no defenders near him, as he pushed the ball past Danneberg.

The thrilling action continued with Mazkour scoring his second goal. Germany ended up scoring their third goal in the 60th minute through Henrik Mertgens, taking the match into a shootout.

