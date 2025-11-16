"Every player must step up if India wants to win the Junior World Cup": Sardar Singh

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 16 : As India hosts the FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup from November 28 to December 10 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, former India captain Sardar Singh said the tournament is a major opportunity for the country's rising stars to showcase their talent on home soil. Speaking at the Rabindranath World School Sports Meet at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Gurugram, Sardar shared insights on India's growing hockey culture and the junior team's readiness, as per a release from Hockey India.

Reflecting on India's evolving hockey landscape, Sardar said, "Indian hockey has grown tremendously in the last 10 years. Hosting major tournaments at home helps juniors watch elite hockey live, learn from it, and feel connected to the sport's strong cultural roots. Playing in front of home fans is every athlete's dream and it gives them a big boost," as quoted from a release by Hockey India.

He also spoke highly of former teammate and goalkeeping icon PR Sreejesh, now head coach of the junior men's national team.

"Modern hockey demands discipline, sacrifice and continuous learning, and Sreejesh has handled his transition from player to coach exceptionally well. He has always been a natural leader, and the boys are lucky to have him guiding them in such an important tournament," Sardar said.

Looking ahead to the World Cup, he stressed the importance of team effort.

"To win at this level, every player must step up. The boys have trained hard in the Bengaluru camps and the team has depth across all positions. Tournaments like this come only once in four years, so they should enjoy the moment, stay injury-aware and give their absolute best," he added.

Sardar also praised the energy and enthusiasm of students at the school sports meet, saying initiatives like these strengthen India's sporting culture.

Chairperson of Rabindranath World School, Manisha Tomar, said, "It is an honour to host Sardar Singh. His presence and guidance deeply inspire our students and reinforce our commitment to nurturing young athletes. His interaction today has motivated our children to dream bigger and pursue sports with greater discipline. We believe events like this play a crucial role in building confidence, character, and a strong sporting culture within the school."

