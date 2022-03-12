FIH Pro League: India women's hockey team go down fighting to Germany in shootout

Indian women's hockey team went down fighting 1-2 in the shootout against Germany at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in the FIH Pro League Hockey match after the two teams were locked 1-1 in regulation time.

Navneet Kaur gave India an early lead in the first quarter but world number five Germany returned the favour soon, converting a penalty corner into the goal in the second attempt after the first attempt was neutralised by India. Carlotta Sippel scored the equalizer for the Germans as the first quarter ended 1-1.

From there on both teams made numerous attempts but no side was able to find the net and the match went to the shootout. Indian women's team could only score one goal in shootouts while the German team scored two. Navneet Kaur was the only one to score for India in the shootout while Sharmila Devi, Neha and Monika missed their chances.

India secured one point after securing a draw during the regulation time while the German team got one point for playing a draw and one bonus point for winning the shootout. So, Germany got two points in total.

With one point, the Indian Women's team is placed third in the FIH Pro League standings with 10 points from five matches while the Germans are placed sixth with two points from three matches.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor