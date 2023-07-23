Following successful nationwide tour, Asian Champions Trophy embarks on journey across Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 23 : The Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 trophy arrived in Chennai on Wednesday and is set to go on a statewide tour beginning in Kanyakumari with a breathtaking display at Mukkadal Sangamam, the convergence point of the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal, and the Arabian Sea in Cape Comerin (Kanyakumari) leading up to the tournament's start on August 3, 2023.

This prestigious event will feature India, Korea, Malaysia, Japan, Pakistan, and China competing for the coveted title, as per a press release from Hockey India.

The nationwide 'Pass the Ball - Trophy Tour' came to a splendid conclusion as the trophy reached the host city of Chennai after an awe-inspiring journey through Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Guwahati, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, and Bangalore within 7 days.

The prestigious trophy, which was unveiled in New Delhi on July 13 by Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Minister of Information and Broadcasting, will now travel across multiple locations in the state. The state-wide Tamil Nadu Trophy Tour began on Wednesday with a flag-off ceremony in Chennai hosted by Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Tamil Nadu.

After the Chennai leg, the trophy reached the picturesque town of Kanyakumari on Saturday.

Notably, the Pass the Ball Trophy Tour event in Kanyakumari was attended by several esteemed dignitaries, including District Secretary C Dixon, and District Collector PN Sridhar IAS, Kanyakumari District Hockey President Dr Dungstun, Xavier Sargunam, Member Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, and Mayor, Magesh B.A B.L.

Hockey India, in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu State government, is endorsing the FIH’s initiative "Giving Back to Forest", a brainchild of FIH President Tayyab Ikram which received support from IOC President Thomas Bach. This initiative exemplifies the significance of sports in promoting environmental stewardship.

It is worth noting that during the Kanyakumari leg of the Pass the Ball Trophy Tour, 1,000 saplings were distributed as part of the endeavour. Today, the distribution and planting of over 3,000 saplings took place, contributing to the grand total of more than 100,000 saplings that will be distributed and planted throughout the Tamil Nadu leg of the Trophy tour. This collective effort underscores the federation's dedication to sustainability and its commitment to creating a greener and more sustainable future.

The trophy will travel across Tirunelveli, Tenkasim, Kovilpatti, Sivakasi, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Pudukkottai, Thiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Coonoor, Erode, Namakkal, Salem, Cuddalore, Puducherry), Viluppuram, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kanchipuram before finally returning to the host city Chennai on July 31. On August 1, the prestigious trophy will be handed over to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin.

Speaking on the successful nationwide tour, and the start of the Tamil Nadu Trophy Tour, Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey said, "The Trophy Tour campaign across India saw a tremendous response from hockey fans, budding hockey players, our hockey legends and the present dignitaries. I offer my deepest gratitude to everyone for making the nationwide trophy tour for the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 a massive success. Now, the trophy has reached the host city of the prestigious tournament and will travel across the beautiful state of Tamil Nadu, before the start of the tournament and we are excited to showcase a glimpse of the magnificent trophy to the hockey fans in the state."

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh said, "Our purpose for organising the trophy tour was to create excitement and buzz for the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, and we were obliged to see the massive response from all across India. I wish to thank everyone for making the tour a grand success. I also offer my best wishes and gratitude to the Tamil Nadu government for organising the state-wide trophy tour and we are eager for the people in the state to witness the beautiful trophy before the start of the tournament."

The Pass the Ball Trophy tour in Tamil Nadu is organized by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu in association with the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu. It is organized to celebrate, promote, and create awareness about the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 throughout the state.

