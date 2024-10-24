Former skipper Rani Rampal set to take charge as Indian coach of Soorma Hockey Club

New Delhi [India], October 24 : After retiring from the sport, former Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal is set to take charge as the Women's Mentor and Indian Coach of Soorma Hockey Club in the revamped Hockey India League this December.

She had already dabbled in a similar role when she became the chief coach of the Indian sub-junior girls' team during Hockey India's 100th Executive Board Meeting in Chennai last year. Rani even undertook the FIH Educators Course in July to upskill herself for this new chapter.

"I'm forever grateful to my teammates, coaches, and every single fan who supported me along the way. I am grateful to Hockey India, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, SAI, the Haryana Government and the Odisha Government for their support. Though I won't be playing anymore, my love for the game continues. I look forward to new roles and give back to the sport that has given me so much," she commented on her future plans as quoted by the Hockey India (HI) release.

In a poignant moment at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium today, Rani, announced her retirement from international hockey after the conclusion of the PFC India vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series 2024. Known far and wide as the 'Queen of Indian Hockey', Rani now shifts her focus to coaching and nurturing the future stars of the sport.

Rani's journey began at just 14 years old, making her the youngest player for the Indian Women's Hockey Team when she took to the field at the Olympic Qualifier in Kazan, Russia, in April 2008. Over the course of a remarkable 14-year career, she led the Indian team to numerous triumphs, including the historic fourth-place finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Hailing from humble beginnings in a small town Shahbaad Markanda (Haryana), where her father worked as a cart-puller, Rani's rise to stardom was paved with challenges amid abject poverty.

Despite the odds, she emerged as a beacon of hope, drawing inspiration from the academy run by legendary coach Baldev Singh.

"After almost 15 years of wearing the Indian jersey with pride, it's time for me to step off the field as a player and begin a new chapter. Hockey has been my passion, my life, and the greatest honour I could ever have asked for. From small beginnings to representing India on the biggest stages, this journey has been nothing short of incredible," Rani recalled fondly.

Under her captaincy, India broke a 13-year drought to clinch the Women's Asia Cup in 2017. She also became the first Indian Women's Hockey player to be nominated for the FIH Women's Young Player of the Year Award.

Throughout her career, Rani has been honoured with numerous accolades, including the Arjuna Award in 2016, World Games Athlete of the Year in 2019, Best Women Player of the Year in 2019 by Hockey India, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna in 2020, and the Padma Shri Award in 2020.

"Playing for India came with a lot of recognition but the moments that I will cherish the most are the ones I spent training with the team and facing tough teams together. One such moment was at the Tokyo Olympics where the team ran ragged for each other, this unity led us to victory over some tough teams. As I call it a day on my career, I am filled with pride and belief that the Indian Women's Hockey Team will go on to great things in the future," she added.

Rani's indomitable spirit and determination to overcome societal pressures have left an indelible mark. She continues to inspire young hockey players, standing tall as a symbol of breaking barriers and chasing dreams. Rani truly remains the Queen of Indian Hockey, a legacy that will live on.

