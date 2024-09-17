Harmanpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh to compete for FIH Player of the Year awards

New Delhi [India], September 17 : Indian Men's Hockey Team skipper Harmanpreet Singh has been nominated for the FIH Player of the Year award, while former goalkeeper PR Sreejesh is being considered for the Goalkeeper of the Year award.

Harmanpreet was the highest goal scorer at the recently concluded 2024 Paris Olympics, with 10 goals. He will compete against Thierry Brinkman and Joep de Mol (both from the Netherlands), Hannes Muller (Germany), and Zach Wallace (England) for the prestigious award.

Sreejesh delivered an exceptional performance at the Olympics, where India secured the bronze medal by defeating Spain. He will compete with Pirmin Blaak (Netherlands), Luis Calzado (Spain), Jean-Paul Danneberg (Germany), and Tomas Santiago (Argentina) for the Goalkeeper of the Year award.

"The list of nominees was established by an expert panel composed of players, coaches, and officials selected by their respective continental federations. The panel had access to match data from all international fixtures held in 2024, including Test matches, the FIH Hockey Pro League, FIH Hockey Nations Cups, FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, and the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, before finalising the list of nominees," the FIH stated on its website.

"The votes of the Expert Panel count for 40 per cent of the overall result. Those from National Associations account for a further 20 per cent. Fans and players (20 per cent), as well as the media (20 per cent), will contribute the remaining 40 per cent," the FIH added.

Nominees for FIH Hockey Stars Awards:

Player Of The Year Award:

Women: Gu Bingfeng (China), Yibbi Jansen (Netherlands), Nike Lorenz (Germany), Stephanie Vanden Borre (Belgium), Xan de Waard (Netherlands).

Men: Thierry Brinkman (Netherlands), Joep de Mol (Netherlands), Hannes M 1/4 ller (Germany), Harmanpreet Singh (India), Zach Wallace (England).

Goalkeeper of the Year Award:

Women: Cristina Cosentino (Argentina), Aisling D'Hooghe (Belgium), Nathalie Kubalski (Germany), Anne Veenendaal (Netherlands), Ye Jiao (China).

Men: Pirmin Blaak (Netherlands), Luis Calzado (Spain), Jean-Paul Danneberg (GER), Tomas Santiago (Argentina), PR Sreejesh (India).

Rising Star of the Year Award:

Women: Claire Colwill (Australia), Zoe Daz (Argentina), Tan Jinzhuang (China), Emily White (Belgium), Linnea Weidemann (Germany).

Men: Bautista Capurro (Argentina), Bruno Font (Spain), Sufyan Khan (Pakistan), Michel Struthoff (Germany), Arno Van Dessel (Belgium).

