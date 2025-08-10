Haryana, Jharkhand set to clash in final of 15th India Junior Women National Championship 2025

Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 10 : Haryana and Jharkhand emerged victorious at the semi-finals of the 15th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2025 in Kakinada on Sunday, setting up a thrilling clash for the final, according to a release from Hockey India.

While Chhattisgarh will face Uttar Pradesh in the clash for third place.

In the first semi-final of the day, Haryana defeated Chhattisgarh 3-0. Haryana's Captain Shashi Kasha (8') put her team ahead as early as the first quarter. Both teams were locked in a fierce battle until Supriya (45', 47') broke the deadlock with two late goals in quick succession.

In the other Semi-Final, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Uttar Pradesh Hockey, 3-0. Sweety Dungdung (13') opened the scoring in the first quarter, before Rina Kullu (56') and Captain Rajni Kerketta (59') added to the tally to complete a comprehensive victory.

Earlier, in the Quarter-Finals, Hockey Haryana, Chhattisgarh Hockey, Hockey Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh Hockey sealed their spots in the Semi-Finals on Saturday in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh.

In the first Quarter-Final of the day, Hockey Haryana enjoyed a comfortable 4-1 victory over Hockey Association of Odisha. The winning side opened the game strongly with an early goal by Kajal (2'), followed by another one in the second quarter by Supriya (27') to extend the lead.

Captain Sashi Khasa (36') also featured on the scoresheet with a goal in the third quarter. In the final quarter, Amisha Ekka (47') scored a consolation goal for Hockey Association of Odisha, but Saavi (60') struck the net again for Hockey Haryana to help her side win with a sizable lead.

The second fixture of the day saw Chhattisgarh Hockey win 2-1 over Hockey Madhya Pradesh in a shootout after a 1-1 draw over the four quarters.

Yashoda (2') struck an early goal for Chhattisgarh Hockey; however, Huda Khan (15') promptly equalised for Hockey Madhya Pradesh towards the end of the first quarter. The teams battled for possession over the next three quarters but couldn't find a winning goal.

Kajal scored one of her attempts during the shootout for Hockey Madhya Pradesh, while Captain Rukhamani of Chhattisgarh Hockey scored both her attempts during the shootout to help her side qualify for the Semi-Finals.In the third Quarter-Final, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Punjab 3-1 to progress ahead in the tournament.

Pawanpreet Kaur (6') of Hockey Punjab scored the first goal of the game through a penalty corner, but their lead only lasted a minute. Sweety Dungdung (7') scored a field goal for Hockey Jharkhand to equalise, followed by goals from Shanti Kumari (22') and Roshni Aind (46') to seal the victory.

