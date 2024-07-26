"Have always viewed NZ as strong": Indian men's hockey skipper Harmanpreet ahead of Paris Olympics opener

Paris [France], July 26 : Ahead of his side's Paris Olympics campaign's beginning, the Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh opened up on the atmosphere in the Games village and the team's preparation for the opening match against New Zealand, pointing out that they have always seen NZ as a great team and they cannot afford to drop their momentum against their opponents.

Vice-captain Hardik Singh said that the team is on a mission to change the colour of its medal during the games and can outdo the other serious medal contenders in the team if it is their day to shine.

Having arrived in Europe a little over two weeks ago, the Indian side has gone through a 3-day mental conditioning camp in Switzerland and played high-octane practice matches against Malaysia, Netherlands, Germany and Great Britain in the days leading up to their first Pool B match here against New Zealand on Saturday.

Grouped along with reigning Olympic Champions Belgium, Argentina, Australia, Ireland and New Zealand, India needs to get off to a good start, believes ace drag-flicker Harmanpreet.

"We had some really good practice matches before we arrived in Paris and the experience as a unit in Switzerland was something unique, nothing like what we have done in the past. We are in a good place mentally and physically to begin our campaign," expressed the Captain as quoted by a Hockey India press release.

"The atmosphere here in the Games Village is extremely good. Meeting with athletes from our Indian contingent and seeing how much support we have within our contingent has been quite overwhelming and this motivates us all the more to do well," added Harmanpreet.

Speaking about New Zealand in specific, they have been a strong opponent for India - and memories of their 3-3 (4-5 loss on shootouts) at the World Cup in Bhubaneswar last year are a reminder to not get complacent against this opponent.

"We have always seen New Zealand as a strong opponent and have discussed this team in detail during our team briefs. It is good to be reminded of the World Cup match against them, so we know we can't drop the momentum at any point in the game. It is important for us to start well and keep up the pressure through the game," he opined.

Adding to Harmanpreet's views, Vice Captain Hardik Singh said, "The moment we have been eagerly waiting for is finally here and the team is super excited. Of course, there is some nervousness too and that is always good before any big game."

"We have learnt to deal with the pressures of an event like the Olympic Games, we are here on a mission to change the colour of our medal and yes, we are in a tough pool with teams and they are serious contenders for a medal in Paris but on a good day, we have proven to be better than the rest and that's the mindset we will carry into this tournament," he signed off.

India will take on New Zealand at 2100 hrs IST on Saturday, July 27 in their first Pool B match.

