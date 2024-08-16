"He fed chocolate to my son....": PR Sreejesh on meeting PM Modi with his family

Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 16 : Indian hockey legend PR Sreejesh, who bowed out of the sport with a bronze medal in the Paris Olympics, said on Friday that meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an encouraging person for the players since how he takes out time for them despite his busy schedule.

Sreejesh finally reached his home state of Kerala following India's bronze at the Paris Olympics.

On being given a warm welcome by the people in the state, Sreejesh told ANI, "It is amazing, from the airport to my hometown I do not know how many children I met. They were all so happy, chanting my name, it is one of the best things for me. A lot of politicians, people and college students were there as well. Thank you all for this great support."

Talking about meeting with PM Modi, Sreejesh said that it is encouraging when the Prime Minister takes out time from his schedule for the athletes despite being the "busiest person in the country". He also revealed that the PM fed a chocolate to his son.

"Whenever we go for any tournament, once you come back, you need to meet him. That is what he says to us. He (PM Modi) always takes time for us. He spent quality time with us, he asked us about our performance, how were the facilities there and talked about what we could do to improve ourselves. It has become a normal routine for us," said Sreejesh.

"It is an encouraging thing for us, the busiest person in the country, finds time for us. He showcased that he is one of the best leaders in the world. I got permission to have my family meet him, he played with my kids and asked my parents and brother how they were doing. It was fantastic. He fed a chocolate to my son," added the hockey legend.

On the occasion of Independence Day, PM Modi met the Indian contingent of the Paris Olympics at his residence 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital on Thursday.

Sreejesh also said that the Paris Olympics was special and since he could not take his family with them, he instead named his two playing sticks after his kids and his shootout stick after his wife to feel their presence even when they were not here physically. He also opened up on being called as the 'God of Modern Hockey."

"Paris Olympics was special. I had made up my mind before to retire. I took two sticks (kids) and a shootout stick (wife). I got a great farewell, I was honoured," said Sreejesh.

"The God of Modern Hockey is a great compliment. I have heard the 'God of Cricket', Sachin Tendulkar. What else you can dream about," he concluded.

Sreejesh also confirmed that he will venture into coaching and will join Hockey India soon since "coaching is his passion".

The Harmanpreet Singh-led side secured a historic bronze medal, defeating Spain 2-1, marking their second consecutive Olympic medal, an achievement last accomplished 52 years ago. The match, held at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, was especially significant as it also served as the farewell game for legendary Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who played his last international match.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor