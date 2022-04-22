HI Junior Men National C'ship: Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy and Markandeshwar Hockey Academy register wins

Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy and Markandeshwar Hockey Academy registered wins on the second day of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship 2022 here on Thursday.

In the first match of the day, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy registered a massive 18-0 win over Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy in the Pool D fixture. Dilraj Singh (14', 29', 35', 37', 39', 59') starred with as many as six goals, while Shivam Rana (44', 50', 55') registered a hat-trick for Roundglass Punjab Hockey club Academy. Arshdeep Singh (27', 40') and Rajbeer Singh (33', 43') netted twice, while Savraj Singh (42'), Ujwal Singh (47'), Rajat Sharma (48'), Harmanjit Singh (56') and Lalpreet Singh (57') contributed a goal each for the winning team.

In another pool D match, Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy beat HAR Hockey Academy 7-1. Jayhind Yadav (4', 43') and Ramchandra Yadav (39', 57') bagged a brace, while Suraj Yadav (12'), Vishal Kumar (19') and Avanish Singh (38') scored a goal each for Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy. Har Hockey Academy's lone goal came from the stick of Rajkumar in the 58th minute.

Both the Pool E matches did not happen as Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy Jarkhar - Ludhiana and Gangpur Sports Academy forfeited their games, handing default 5-0 wins to SGPC Hockey Academy and HIM Academy respectively.

In the first Pool F game of the championships, Salute Hockey Academy and Citizen Hockey XI played out a dramatic 3-3 draw. Rahul Sharma (6', 46') and Captain Ankush Kumar (53rd) scored for Citizen Hockey XI, while Sunny (23'), Ravi (45') and Nitin Kumar Shakya (47') found the net for Salute Hockey Academy.

In the final match of the day, Markandeshwar Hockey Academy defeated Cheema Hockey Academy 4-0 in Pool F. Naveen Bura (22'), Ankit (28'), Sagar Nanda (46') and Palwinder Singh (50') scored a goal each for Markandeshwar Hockey Academy.

( With inputs from ANI )

