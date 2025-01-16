HIL: Odisha Warriors notch victory via penalty shootout against Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 16 : Jocelyn Bartram saved three attempts to help the Odisha Warriors win the penalty shootout 3-2 after their Women's Hockey India League (2024-25) match against the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers ended 1-1. Baljeet Kaur (8`) scored for the Odisha Warriors while Beauty Dungdung (16`) scored for the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers.

According to a release from HIL, the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers came close to taking the lead in the third minute as Ashley Hoffman played a pass from the goalline towards the mouth of the goal. However, both Lalremsiami and Hannah Cotter missed the pass.

The Bengal Tigers won the first penalty corner. Warriors goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram reacted well to put Hoffman's drag flick behind the goal.

The Odisha Warriors took the lead against the run of play in the eighth minute through Baljeet Kaur. Victoria Sauze slapped the ball towards the post from outside the circle. Baljeet was at the right place to deflect the ball past Jennifer Rizzo into the goal.

The Bengal Tigers had the chance to equalise the scores in the final minute of the quarter as they won a penalty corner. The chance went begging as the Tigers failed to trap the injection clearly, allowing the Warriors to play out the clock.

The Tigers did not have to wait for long in the second quarter to get back on level terms. 46 seconds into the second quarter, Beauty Dungdung received the ball in the circle and shot at the goal. Bartram should have saved the shot comfortably but instead mistimed her kick resulting in the ball going into goal from in between her legs.

The Warriors gave away a needless penalty corner in the 27th minute after having six foreign players on the field instead of a maximum of five. Bartram saved her side by keeping out Udita's drag flick. The Tigers won another penalty corner with five seconds left in the half but Udita was unable to direct her drag flick at goal.

After a scratchy start to the third quarter, the first big chance fell to the Warriors in the 37th minute. Michelle Fillet got the ball in a promising position and only had the keeper to beat. However, she took too long to shoot, allowing Susila Chanu to put in a vital block.

The fourth quarter was a similar affair as neither side was able to create any big chances. The Tigers' Cotter had a half chance from a counter-attack but Bartram did well to save her shot.

In the 58th minute, a defensive error from the Tigers gave Rutuja Pisal a golden opportunity to score the winner. Goalkeeper Grace O'Hanlon rushed out to cushion Pisal's shot and keep her team in the match. That was the last big chance as the match went into a penalty shootout.

Bartram was the star in the penalty shootout as she saved three attempts to help the Warriors win the bonus point.

