Himachal, Assam script victories on second day of 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 4 : The second day of the 15th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2025 at Ranchi's Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium saw Hockey Himachal dominate Le Puducherry Hockey 9-0, followed by Assam Hockey defeating Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 3-2. Meanwhile, Telangana Hockey and Goans Hockey played out a goalless draw in Division 'C' matches.

In Division 'B' matches, Hockey Uttarakhand defeated Hockey Karnataka 2-0, Manipur Hockey thrashed Kerala Hockey 6-0, and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu edged out Hockey Gujarat 4-3.

In the match between Hockey Himachal and Le Puducherry Hockey, Sonam scored a hat-trick (35', 37', 45'), while Captain Navneet Kaur (32', 44') and Shanvi Sharma (3', 33') scored two goals each. Tanisha (5') and Kashish Chauhan (49') added to the score.

The match between Assam Hockey and Hockey Jammu & Kashmir was closely contested, with Jyoshna Ekka (27', 39') and Captain Roshni Burh (38') scoring for Assam, while Akshra Dutta (40', 53') scored both goals for Jammu & Kashmir.

In Division 'B' matches, Mukta (11') and Gungun Katariya (23') scored for Hockey Uttarakhand in their match against Hockey Karnataka. Later in the day, Manipur Hockey's Jerina Chongtham (13', 14') scored two goals in the first quarter, followed by goals from Meikam Surviya Devi (41'), Chanu Ngairangbam Langlen (47'), and Huidrom Bidyaluxmi Devi (53') to secure a dominating win for Manipur Hockey against Kerala Hockey.

Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Hockey Gujarat 4-3, with Captain Jovina Defny Mj scoring two goals (28', 30'). MJ Jonishadefny (5') and S Kowsica (40') added to the score for Tamil Nadu, while Krisha Gheewala (10'), Jadeja Bhavnaba (41'), and Maida Shitalben (51') scored for Gujarat.

In the last match of the day, Chhattisgarh Hockey defeated Hockey Bengal 5-0 in a Division 'B' match. Praja Twinkal (5') and Kaur Manpreet (8') gave Chhattisgarh an early lead, which was sealed by Shyamlee Ray's hat-trick (30', 40', 42').

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor