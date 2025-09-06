Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Indian Hockey Team Enters Final After Beating China 7-0, Set to Face Korea

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India defeated China 7-0 in their third Super 4s match at the Men’s Asia Cup on Saturday to reach the final. Abhishek scored twice in the 46th and 50th minutes. Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Raj Kumar Pal and Sukhjeet Singh also scored for India.

India dominated from the start. Shilanand Lakra opened the scoring in the fourth minute, followed by Dilpreet Singh in the seventh. Mandeep Singh added a goal in the 18th minute. Raj Kumar Pal and Sukhjeet Singh scored in the 37th and 39th minutes. Abhishek completed his brace in the 46th and 50th minutes.

India will face defending champions South Korea in the final on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. IST. India topped the Super 4s table and are one win away from the title.

With the win, India topped the Super 4s league table with seven points, while South Korea ended at second with four points, ahead of China and Malaysia, both on three points. India had played out a 2-2 draw against South Korea before beating Malaysia 4-1 in their earlier two Super 4s matches.

After the match Indian National Hockey Player Hardik Singh said, "The team played really well. Our execution was good, which had not been happening for our first 3-4 matches. Our forwards had a meeting and they executed well... If Harman was not able to score, even then it's fine because we have good forwards."