Hockey Asia Cup: India's veteran player Manpreet Singh urges Indian team to give their all in super four

Rajgir (Bihar) [India], September 2 : Veteran Indian hockey star Manpreet Singh, after a commanding victory over Kazakhstan on Monday in their final Pool A game at the Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 by 15-0, emphasised the importance of giving 100 per cent in the knockout stage. He highlighted the need to maintain a strong defence and capitalise on scoring opportunities.

India won by a scoreline of 15-0, with as many as three players scoring a hat-trick at the Rajgir. Abhishek (5', 8', 20', 59'), Sukhjeet Singh (15', 32', 38'), and Jugraj Singh (24', 31', 47') scored the hat-tricks, whilst Captain Harmanpreet Singh (26'), Amit Rohidas (29'), Sanjay (54'), Dilpreet Singh (55') also got on the scoresheet.

"We have to prepare for the upcoming matches. So we were playing accordingly. We had to take advantage of the opportunities we had. We were giving everyone chances in penalty corners and variations. We were trying to give rhythm to everyone. We were preparing ourselves for the upcoming three matches," Singh told the media.

"The upcoming three matches are very important because they are sort of a knockout stage. So you have to give 100 per cent in every match. And we will analyse the teams that come. Because I think all three teams are good. China, Malaysia and Korea are good. So we have to keep our defence strong, and when we get a chance, we have to convert it," he added.

India, who had already qualified for the Super 4s, finished the league stage at the top of the points table in Pool A with nine points from three games.

Indian Men's Hockey Team goalkeeper Krishan B Pathak, after completing the milestone of 150 international caps, expressed pride in playing for his country and emphasised readiness for upcoming matches. He acknowledged the strength of opposing teams and the need for strategic preparation and self-improvement.

"150 matches, it's a proud moment for me to play 150 matches for my country. So I'll be ready for the upcoming matches. It's essential. I think the teams from the other pool are also good. We will have to see what they have done, and we will prepare for that in the future," Pathak said.

The 28-year-old, who hails from Kapurthala, Punjab, achieved this remarkable feat during India's second match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, held in Rajgir, Bihar, against Japan at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium.

He made his senior debut against Japan at the Four-Nations Tournament in January 2018 and soon cemented his place in the squad. Since then, he has been part of several of India's most celebrated triumphs, including the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy (Joint Gold with Pakistan), the 2022 Asian Games Gold in Hangzhou, and back-to-back Asian Champions Trophy titles in 2023 and 2024.

