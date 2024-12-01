Hockey India announces 20-member squad for Junior Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman

New Delhi [India], December 1 : Hockey India (HI) announced a strong 20-member squad for the upcoming Women's Junior Asia Cup, set to take place in Muscat, Oman, from 7th to 15th December 2024. As the defending champions, India enters the tournament with high hopes after securing their maiden title last year, defeating South Korea 2-1 in the final. This tournament serves as a qualifier for the FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2025.

The competition will feature 10 teams divided into two pools: India is placed in Pool A alongside China, Malaysia, Thailand, and Bangladesh, while Pool B consists of South Korea, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong China, and Sri Lanka.

The Indian Junior Women's Team will be led by Captain Jyoti Singh, with Sakshi Rana serving as Vice-Captain. Goalkeepers Nidhi and Aditi Maheshwari will provide a strong presence in goal, while the defence will be marshalled by Manisha, Jyoti Singh, Lalthantluangi, Pooja Sahoo, and Mamata Oram. The midfield features a talented lineup with Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sunelita Toppo, Ishika, Rajni Kerketta, Sakshi Rana, and Khaidem Shileima Chanu. Up front, India will rely on forwards Deepika, Beauty Dungdung, Kanika Siwach, Mumtaz Khan, and Lalrinpuii to lead the attack. Binima Dhan and Himanshi Sharad Gawande have been named as alternate players.

Several players bring valuable senior-level experience, with Deepika, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sunelita Toppo, Mumtaz Khan, and Beauty Dungdung already having represented the Indian Women's Hockey Team at the senior level.

Speaking on the squad selection and expectations from the tournament, Coach Tushar Khandker said as quoted by a HI official website, "We are excited to embark on our title defence at the Women's Junior Asia Cup. This is a special group with a great balance of experience and young talent. Many of our players have already showcased their skills on the senior stage, and their presence will be crucial in guiding the team. Our focus is on playing an aggressive, disciplined game and taking it match by match. We are confident in our preparation and believe this squad has the potential to defend the title and make the country proud again."

India will take on Bangladesh in their opening match on 8th December at 20:30hrs IST.

