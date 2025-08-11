Hockey India announces HP Lubricants as high-performance partner for Men's Asia Cup Rajgir, 2025

New Delhi [India], August 11 : Ahead of the much-awaited Hero Men's Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025, where some of the best teams from the continent will battle it out for top honours; Hockey India has announced that HP Lubricants has joined as the High-Performance Partner, according to a release from Hockey India.

The 12th edition of the prestigious tournament will commence from August 29 and culminate with a final on September 7 at the newly developed Rajgir Hockey Stadium, a world-class venue that highlights India's commitment to sports infrastructure and Bihar's growing status as a sporting destination. This event comes on the heels of the successful Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024, where India claimed victory.

HP Lubricants, the High-Performance Partners of the Hero Men's Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025, are a pioneer in the Petroleum products business and one of the country's most trusted Lubricant brands.

One to always support powerful performance, HP Lubricants' vision of excellence strengthens the support systems at the Hero Men's Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025.

The Hero Asia Cup 2025 will feature the top six teams from Asia, including hosts India, and two nations that have qualified through the AHF Cup. With a direct spot at the 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands at stake, the tournament promises to produce some top-quality contests.

A spokesperson from HP Lubricants said, "We are thrilled to partner with Hockey India for the Hero Asia Cup. Just as HP Lubricants ensures smooth performance and reliability in engines across the nation, we are committed to fueling the dreams and aspirations of our hockey heroes."

Speaking on the development, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, "We are delighted to welcome HP Lubricants as the High-Performance Partner for the prestigious Hero Men's Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025. HP Lubricants' unwavering support and their vision for excellence will definitely help further spread the game, and we are confident that this partnership will stand the test of time."

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh added, "We are elated to have HP Lubricants join as the High-Performance Partner for the Hero Men's Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025. This partnership is a testament to the growing support for Indian hockey. With a world-class venue and strong institutional backing, we are confident that Hero Men's Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 will set new benchmarks for performance and organisation."

Sandeep Chawla, Director, Expressions 360, said, "At Expressions 360, we believe the most powerful campaigns are born when brand values and storytelling move in perfect harmony. HP Lubricants' partnership with the Indian Men's Hockey Team was a natural canvas for us to unite two powerful forces the unmatched performance and reliability of HP Lubricants, and the grit, discipline, and pride of our hockey champions. With the thought 'Powering Champions / Jeet Hindustan Ki', we set out to create more than just a campaign we wanted a rallying cry that inspires fans, energises youth, and honours the spirit of Hindustan. Through impactful visuals, athlete-led storytelling, and innovative fan engagement, our creative vision ensured that this association didn't just celebrate the game, but also reinforced HP Lubricants role as a brand that fuels the nation's champions on the road, on the field, and in the hearts of millions"

Neerav Tomar, Founder & Managing Director, IOS Sports & Entertainment, said, "IOS Sports and Entertainment feel immensely proud to have facilitated this landmark partnership between Hockey India and HP Lubricants. Aligning a prestigious brand like HP Lubricants with the spirit of Indian hockey reflects a shared commitment to excellence and national pride. This collaboration between Hockey India and HP Lubricants represents the coming together of two forces driven by performance and precision. As HP Lubricants keeps India moving with endurance and consistency, it's only fitting they support our national team in their pursuit of excellence at the Hero Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar."

