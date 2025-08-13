Hockey India applauds historic passing of National Sports Bill, hails landmark in Indian Sports Governance Bill

New Delhi [India], August 13 : Hockey India has applauded the passing of the National Sports Governance Bill in Parliament, a moment that marks a new era for the administration and future of sports in India. This landmark legislation stands as the country's first unified and comprehensive legal framework for sports governancean achievement that brings decades of calls for reform to fruition, according to an official statement from Hockey India.

For over a decade, efforts to establish such a robust law have been ongoing, dating back to 2011. Despite various attempts and drafts, a bill of this vision and scale had never reached Parliamentlet alone won approvaluntil now. It is a testament to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the determined efforts of Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya that this vital reform has finally become a reality. Their commitment to Indian sport has paved the way for the most significant overhaul of sports governance our nation has ever witnessed.

The National Sports Governance Bill paves the way for a new standard of transparency, accountability, and ethical management in sports. The legislation sets clear expectations for National Sports Federations and the Indian Olympic Association, ensuring mechanisms for fair elections, financial openness, and inclusive representation.

Significantly, it mandates athlete commissions, a strong voice for players in governing bodies, and at least thirty per cent women's representation to promote gender equality in sports administration. With robust structures to safeguard athlete welfareparticularly for women and minorsand strict anti-doping and safe sport regulations, the bill puts the needs and rights of athletes at the heart of Indian sports.

Also, the Bill's alignment with the Olympic and Paralympic Charters shows India's determination not just to competebut to leadon the global sports map, as the nation sets its sights on hosting the 2036 Olympic Games and achieving developed-nation status by 2047. By enshrining best practices in law, the Bill eliminates ambiguity and offers a unified structure where transparent administration, gender equality, and swift conflict resolution are the norm, not the exception.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey called the Bill's passage a watershed moment in Indian sports.

"This is a truly historic day. For the first time, India's sporting world is anchored by a clear, athlete-centred, and transparent legal framework. This reform will inspire new confidence among athletes and all stakeholders, creating a governance model aligned with global standards. Under the leadership of our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the unwavering vision of the Sports Minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, Indian sport now stands ready to excel at the highest international stage," he said, as quoted from a release by Hockey India.

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh added, "The vision behind this Bill is nothing short of transformational. It guarantees that all sports entities function with integrity, clarity, and fairness, and that athletes finally have formal representation and real protection. Bringing all sports organisations under the Right to Information Act and ensuring compliance with international anti-doping and ethical standards will secure Indian sport's reputation on the world stage."

