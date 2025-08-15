Hockey India condoles demise of Olympic bronze medalist Dr Vece Paes

New Delhi [India], August 15 : Hockey India on Thursday mourned the demise of Dr Vece Paes, the charismatic midfielder from the golden era of Indian Hockey. He was part of the Olympic Bronze medal-winning team in the 1972 Munich Olympics.

An unshakable pillar of Indian sports, the 80-year-old Dr Paes leaves behind a legacy of achievement both in and out of competition, motivating countless athletes and sports admirers, a Hockey India release said.

"It is a sad day for us in Hockey India. The passing of Dr Paes draws curtains on a great era of hockey. The Olympic medal in Munich is a testament to their grit and determination. I had the good fortune of meeting him a few times and I have always been inspired by his passion for sports in general. He was a great advocate of inculcating sporting culture in the country. We at Hockey India express our deepest condolences to his wife Jennifer, son Leander and their whole family. We stand together in their grief," said Dlip Tirkey, president, Hockey India.

Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh too expressed his deepest condolences. "On behalf of Hockey India, we extend our deepest condolences to Leander, his mother and their family. Dr Paes' achievements in sports and sports science will always be remembered and his legacy will live on forever."

Born in Goa in April 1945, Dr Paes was exceptional in both sports and academics. Beyond his athletic achievements, he was also a doctor of sports medicine and served as president of the Calcutta Cricket and Football Club. His son, Leander Paes, often spoke of his father's influence and inspiration in shaping his own sporting career, particularly his passion for representing India at the Olympics.

In addition to hockey, he showed his skills by playing divisional cricket, football, and rugby. His love for rugby led him to become the president of the Indian Rugby Football Union from 1996 to 2002.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor